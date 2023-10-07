도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

인공 생명체 및 의료 혁신을 위한 하이브리드 펩타이드-DNA 나노구조 탐색

By로버트 앤드류

7년 2023월 XNUMX일
인공 생명체 및 의료 혁신을 위한 하이브리드 펩타이드-DNA 나노구조 탐색

Researchers are delving into the world of hybrid peptide-DNA nanostructures, aiming to create artificial life forms that could revolutionize healthcare. The potential applications of these groundbreaking innovations include the development of viral vaccines and disease-treating nanomachines.

Artificial life has been a recurring theme in both scientific and popular literature, evoking visions of terrifying creatures or adorable designer pets. However, the question remains: what role should artificial life play in our natural environment?

Associate professor Chenguang Lou from the University of Southern Denmark, together with Professor Hanbin Mao from Kent State University, have made significant strides in this field. They have published a review in the journal Cell Reports Physical Science, shedding light on the current state of research in hybrid peptide-DNA nanostructures.

The field, less than a decade old, focuses on combining peptides and DNA to create artificial life forms. Lou’s vision includes the creation of viral vaccines and artificial life forms that can diagnose and treat diseases. These artificial life forms could act as enemies to disease-causing viruses and be utilized as nanorobots loaded with medication or diagnostic elements.

While the development of an artificial viral vaccine is approximately ten years away, the creation of artificial cells is within reach. DNA and peptides are the essential building blocks for constructing these artificial life forms. DNA technology allows precise programming control, while peptide technology provides the necessary chemical functions in larger scales.

Lou and his colleagues have successfully connected three-stranded DNA structures with three-stranded peptide structures, creating an artificial hybrid molecule that combines the strengths of both. This advancement opens up new possibilities for the development of more advanced biological entities and life forms.

Researchers worldwide, such as those at Oxford University, are also exploring the connection between DNA and peptides. This connection lays the groundwork for the development of advanced nanomachines and artificial life forms.

In conclusion, the exploration of hybrid peptide-DNA nanostructures represents a significant advancement in the field of artificial life. These innovations have immense potential in healthcare, including the development of viral vaccines and disease-treating nanomachines. Although the concept of artificial life may raise ethical questions, the potential benefits to human health and well-being cannot be ignored.

출처 :
– Cell Reports Physical Science
– 네이처커뮤니케이션즈

By 로버트 앤드류

관련 포스트

과학

남극 대륙 상공의 오존 구멍 확장으로 오존 파괴에 대한 우려 제기

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

메시에 2023의 초신성 SN 101ixf: XNUMX개월 만에 희미해짐

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

MIT, 제1형 당뇨병 치료용 이식형 장치 개발

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

남극 대륙 상공의 오존 구멍 확장으로 오존 파괴에 대한 우려 제기

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

메시에 2023의 초신성 SN 101ixf: XNUMX개월 만에 희미해짐

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

MIT, 제1형 당뇨병 치료용 이식형 장치 개발

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

질랜디아의 지질학적 역사: 지구의 숨겨진 대륙

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0