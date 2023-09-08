도시의 삶

상업용 우주 비행 산업 지원 및 표준 수용의 중요성

By가브리엘 보타

8년 2023월 XNUMX일
Retired NASA astronaut Michael Lopez-Alegria, currently the chief astronaut at Axiom Space, highlights the significance of commercial human spaceflight missions in building a better life on Earth. With his recent return to space as the commander of Axiom Mission 1 (Ax-1), Lopez-Alegria emphasizes the amount of science, research, and STEM outreach that can be conducted in microgravity. He also notes that the expansion of commercial capabilities will significantly increase these opportunities in space.

The progress achieved in the commercial spaceflight industry is due, in large part, to the policy and legislation that allowed private companies to develop their own human spaceflight transportation systems. This marked a significant departure from the previous model in which only governments owned and operated such systems. The legislation also included a “learning period” that exempted the commercial spaceflight industry from regulations that could impede innovation and the development of new systems. However, this learning period is set to expire this year, and Congress must decide whether to renew it or let it lapse.

Lopez-Alegria emphasizes that Congress should reauthorize the learning period to ensure the safety framework aligns with the maturity of the industry. He serves as the chair of the ASTM effort on commercial spaceflight standards, which aims to develop internationally accepted safety standards for the industry. Consensus standards have proven effective in enhancing safety in various industries, and they can play a crucial role in making commercial human spaceflight safer and more accessible.

Rather than prematurely introducing regulations based on limited experience, Lopez-Alegria argues that continued development of standards in collaboration with industry experts and government regulators is the most effective approach. This flexible process allows for constant updates as the industry evolves and promotes safety while fostering innovation and entrepreneurial success.

Congress has a unique opportunity to support the U.S. commercial space industry, which has created thousands of high-tech American jobs. By embracing a path to regulation that considers industry maturity and supports a burgeoning space economy, the U.S. can maintain its competitive edge globally and continue leading the world in human spaceflight safety.

