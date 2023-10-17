도시의 삶

지렁이가 토양 풍화에 미치는 영향

By로버트 앤드류

17년 2023월 XNUMX일
In a recent study, researchers at Stanford University have investigated the role of earthworms in soil weathering processes. Earthworms are known for their ability to break down organic material and sediment grains, making them valuable for gardening and composting. According to Adrian Wackett, a soil science doctoral student at Stanford, earthworms consume soil grains and retain the largest ones in their gizzards, aiding in the breakdown of soil and release of nutrients.

However, while earthworms can be beneficial in controlled environments, they can pose a threat when introduced into natural ecosystems. Their activities can impact soil processes, such as the retention of organic matter and nutrients, as well as water infiltration and chemical reactions. Additionally, earthworms contribute to carbon dioxide cycling by breaking down organic material and releasing carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

The research team conducted their study in the El Yunque National Forest in Puerto Rico, examining the changes in sediment sizes within the soil column where earthworms were present. They discovered that areas with earthworm burrowing had smaller median particle sizes, indicating a significant impact on the texture of the soil. In fact, quartz grains in the worm-bioturbation zone were almost 50% smaller than those without worm activity.

This study is the first to investigate worm-induced silica breakdown in situ soils. The researchers estimated that earthworms contribute approximately 2% of the total weathering in El Yunque soils. However, this is considered a conservative estimate, as earthworms could potentially be a more substantial weathering mechanism than initially believed.

The spread of earthworms into new territories can lead to increased weathering rates. Earthworms have been observed infiltrating northern latitude forests that were historically worm-free. The team studied soil profiles in Alaska, Minnesota, Finland, and Sweden, observing shifts in median particle size in areas where earthworms had recently invaded.

While individual earthworms may cause small changes, the cumulative effect of earthworm activity on soil weathering is substantial. Understanding the impact of earthworms on soil weathering dynamics is crucial in predicting and managing soil processes in various ecosystems.

