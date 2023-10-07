도시의 삶

드라코니드 유성우: 당신이 알아야 할 것

By맘포 브레시아

7년 2023월 XNUMX일
The annual Draconid meteor shower is set to peak this weekend, providing a great opportunity for skywatchers to witness a celestial spectacle. Running from October 6 to October 10, the peak of the Draconid meteor shower is expected to occur on Sunday or Monday. This year, the moon will be less than 20% illuminated, promising dark skies that are ideal for meteor-spotting.

To observe the shower, start by locating the Draco constellation, which is where the Draconids appear to originate. In North America, the Draco constellation can be found high to the northwest after sunset. If Ursa Major, also known as the Big Dipper, is visible, Draco will be approximately 30 degrees above it. Alternatively, you can use a stargazing app to help locate the constellation. Find a spot away from light pollution, set up a comfortable chair, and allow your eyes to adjust. With some luck, you might catch a glimpse of these “falling stars.”

The Draconids are created by debris from Comet 21P/Giacobini-Zinner. As the comet travels through the solar system, it leaves behind pieces of rock and ice. When Earth passes through this debris, it burns up in our atmosphere, resulting in the streaks of light we call meteors.

Comet 21P/Giacobini-Zinner is a relatively small comet, measuring around 1.24 miles (2 kilometers) across. It orbits the sun once every 6.6 years and was discovered by French astronomer Michel Giacobini in 1900. The Draconid meteor shower associated with this comet has put on impressive displays in the past, particularly in 1933 and 1946. Although less active in recent years, 2011 was also a good year for observing this meteor shower.

If you are interested in stargazing beyond the Draconid meteor shower, consider using the best telescopes and binoculars recommended by experts. Additionally, if you want to capture photos of the meteor shower or the night sky, our guide on astrophotography will provide useful tips to help you get started.

출처 :
– NASA Science

