도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

눈파리의 생존 전략: 영하의 온도에서 자가 절단

By맘포 브레시아

28년 2023월 XNUMX일
눈파리의 생존 전략: 영하의 온도에서 자가 절단

Researchers from the University of Washington have made an intriguing discovery about the survival strategy of snow flies. These flightless crane flies that inhabit frigid environments have the ability to self-amputate their frozen limbs to endure sub-zero temperatures. Published in Current Biology, the study titled “Snow flies self-amputate freezing limbs to sustain behavior at sub-zero temperatures” delves into this extreme phenomenon.

Unlike most insects that become incapacitated in freezing temperatures, snow flies can remain active even in temperatures as low as -10°C. Citizen scientists, such as skiers and mountaineers, gathered the snow flies from remote alpine regions of the Pacific Northwest. Of the 256 adult snow flies collected, 20% were already missing one or more legs.

Through thermal imaging, the researchers observed that snow flies could walk with an average body temperature of -7°C. At such low temperatures, ice crystallization forms within their bodily fluids, starting from the extremities. To survive this crystallization, snow flies rapidly amputate their legs before the ice can reach their vital organs. The amputation occurs at the joint between the femur and the trochanter.

The self-amputation reaction may be triggered by thermosensory neurons that detect temperature changes during ice crystallization. While self-amputation is common in other crane flies as a response to predator threats, snow flies do not respond to mechanical stimuli. Instead, their legs are amputated as a survival mechanism.

Living in extreme habitats offers advantages to snow flies. Their habitat is mostly free from predators, allowing undisturbed egg laying. Snow flies have even been observed mating openly on the surface of the snow for extended periods. However, the future of snow flies is uncertain due to human-induced climate change. The loss of end-of-winter snowpack caused by climate change will affect the thermal conditions and survival of snow flies, potentially leading to their extinction.

In conclusion, snow flies’ self-amputation is an incredible adaptation that allows them to survive in sub-zero temperatures. However, their existence is threatened by the changing climate and loss of their natural habitats.

출처 :

– Dominic Golding et al, “Snow flies self-amputate freezing limbs to sustain behavior at sub-zero temperatures,” Current Biology (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.cub.2023.09.002

– Citation: The chilling tale of snow flies, self-amputation, survival and certain death (2023, September 28) retrieved 28 September 2023 from [source URL]

By 맘포 브레시아

관련 포스트

과학

NASA, 다학문적 과학을 위한 뉴 호라이즌스 우주선의 운영 확대

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

NASA의 허블 망원경으로 포착한 렌즈형은하 NGC 3156의 놀라운 이미지

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

새로운 연구에서 용암 세계의 독특한 구조가 밝혀졌습니다

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루

당신이 그리워

과학

NASA, 다학문적 과학을 위한 뉴 호라이즌스 우주선의 운영 확대

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

NASA의 허블 망원경으로 포착한 렌즈형은하 NGC 3156의 놀라운 이미지

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

새로운 연구에서 용암 세계의 독특한 구조가 밝혀졌습니다

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

치아 및 구강 관리에 벤토나이트 점토 사용의 이점

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0