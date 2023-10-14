도시의 삶

과학

By로버트 앤드류

14년 2023월 XNUMX일
새로운 연구에서 밝혀진 역대 최대 규모의 태양폭풍

Scientists have recently uncovered evidence of the largest solar storm ever recorded, also known as a “Miyake Event,” that occurred approximately 14,300 years ago. These extreme solar storms have the potential to cause significant damage to our electrical grids and communication networks, potentially resulting in long-lasting blackouts.

Research published in The Royal Society’s Philosophical Transactions A: Mathematical, Physical and Engineering Sciences highlights the dangers posed by these solar storms. Tim Heaton, a professor of Applied Statistics at the University of Leeds, warns that these storms could permanently damage transformers in electrical grids, leading to widespread blackouts lasting for months. The newly-identified storm is the largest ever found and is roughly twice the size of previously identified events.

This discovery raises concerns about the vulnerability of our current electrical power grids. In 1989, a coronal mass ejection (CME) from the Sun caused a major blackout in Quebec, Canada, affecting millions and lasting for 12 hours. The researchers believe that a Miyake-type event would be even more devastating, with potential consequences lasting far longer.

The Carrington Event in 1859, the most intense solar storm observed directly, caused global telegraph lines to spark and set fire to telegraph offices. However, a Miyake-type event would be approximately ten times more powerful and damaging.

Thankfully, space agencies like NASA are actively studying the sun to gain a better understanding of its behavior. The Parker Solar Probe, launched by NASA, aims to provide valuable data for forecasting solar ejections, allowing for improved preparation and mitigation measures.

It is crucial to be aware of the potential risks associated with solar storms and to continue investing in research and infrastructure to protect against their damaging effects on our modern technological systems.

출처 :
– The Royal Society’s Philosophical Transactions A: Mathematical, Physical and Engineering Sciences.
– 나사

