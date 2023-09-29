도시의 삶

노예가 된 아프리카인들은 아메리카 대륙의 초기 가축 산업에서 중요한 역할을 했습니다.

By비키 스타브로풀루

29년 2023월 XNUMX일
A new study analyzing the DNA of cattle bones and teeth suggests that some of the first cowboys in the Americas were enslaved Africans. These Africans brought with them valuable herding practices that were crucial to the success of cattle ranches in the region.

Before Christopher Columbus’ arrival in the Americas in 1492, cows did not exist there. Columbus brought cattle with him when he established a Spanish colony in Hispaniola, the Caribbean island that includes Haiti and the Dominican Republic. Europeans believed that the original cattle herds in the Americas came from European stock that was brought from the Spanish-held Canary Islands off the African coast. The offspring of these cattle were then sent to countries like Mexico, Panama, and Colombia.

However, new DNA research challenges this traditional understanding. The study, published in Scientific Reports, analyzed the DNA of 21 cattle from five archaeological sites dating back to the 16th to 18th centuries. While seven early cattle samples tied their origins primarily to Europe, one specimen from a site in Mexico showed a rare lineage that is likely from Africa. This suggests that some of the earliest cattle in the Americas were imported directly from Africa through the slave trade.

As cattle ranching grew in the Americas, historians believe that slave traders specifically targeted West Africans from herding communities and forcibly took them along with their cattle. These skilled African ranchers played a significant role in the success of the cattle ranching industry. They may have invented practices such as lassoing cattle from special saddles, contributing to the expansion of the industry in the Caribbean, Mexico, and the southern United States.

This research highlights the importance of Africans and their cattle in Spanish trade networks. Without the knowledge and expertise of enslaved African herders, the Spanish cattle ranching industry may not have thrived as it did. Further research is needed to explore the relationship between cattle imported into different areas of early Spanish colonialism, such as Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina.

출처 :

  • Original Article: Live Science
  • Scientific Paper: Scientific Reports

By 비키 스타브로풀루

