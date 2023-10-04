도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

새로운 초소수성 표면은 수개월 동안 수중에서 건조한 상태를 유지할 수 있습니다.

By로버트 앤드류

4년 2023월 XNUMX일
새로운 초소수성 표면은 수개월 동안 수중에서 건조한 상태를 유지할 수 있습니다.

A team of researchers from Harvard University and other institutions have developed a superhydrophobic surface with a stable plastron that can last for months underwater. The research, published in Nature Materials, could have a range of applications in biomedicine and industry.

The spider species Argyroneta aquatica inspired this research. This spider can live its entire life underwater despite having lungs that can only breathe atmospheric oxygen. The secret lies in the millions of water-repellent hairs on the spider’s body that trap air, creating a thin layer called a plastron.

For years, scientists have been trying to replicate the protective effects of the plastron for applications such as preventing corrosion, bacterial growth, and chemical fouling on underwater surfaces. However, previous attempts only kept surfaces dry for a matter of hours.

The researchers developed a new method to create long-lasting underwater superhydrophobic surfaces. They identified a larger group of parameters, including surface roughness and hydrophobicity, to determine the stability of the plastron. Using this method, they designed a superhydrophobic surface from a titanium alloy with a long-lasting plastron.

The stability and durability of the surface were demonstrated through extensive testing, including bending, twisting, and exposure to hot and cold water. The surface remained aerophilic, or air-trapping, for 208 days while submerged in water and showed significant resistance to bacterial growth and mussel adhesion.

The simplicity and scalability of this new method make it valuable for real-world applications. It could be used in biomedical settings to reduce infection after surgery or as biodegradable implants. The research opens up opportunities for the development of new materials with unprecedented properties, inspired by nature’s own solutions.

Source: Nature Materials, DOI: 10.1038/s41563-023-01670-6

By 로버트 앤드류

관련 포스트

과학

온라인 마케팅에서 쿠키 동의 및 개인정보 보호의 중요성

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

우주 절벽: 숨겨진 별 탄생 공개

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

인내 로버의 다음 목적지: 주라비 포인트

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

온라인 마케팅에서 쿠키 동의 및 개인정보 보호의 중요성

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

우주 절벽: 숨겨진 별 탄생 공개

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

인내 로버의 다음 목적지: 주라비 포인트

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

제임스 웹 우주 망원경으로 초기 은하계에 대한 놀라운 발견 밝혀

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0