By맘포 브레시아

2년 2023월 XNUMX일
생물학자들은 가혹한 지열 호수에서 미생물 진핵생물을 연구합니다

Biologists from Syracuse University are conducting research to understand how microbial eukaryotes thrive in the harsh conditions of geothermal lakes. Eukaryotes are organisms with a nucleus and other membrane-bound organelles. They make up a significant portion of the Earth’s biodiversity, with an estimated 8.7 million species. Protists, single-celled microorganisms, are a major group of eukaryotes and studying them helps understand the evolution of complex life forms.

The researchers from Syracuse University’s Department of Biology, led by Angela Oliverio, Assistant Professor of Biology, conducted field research at Lassen Volcanic National Park in California, known for its largest geothermal lake in the US. The lake is extremely hot (~52°C/124°F) and acidic (pH ~2), providing a unique environment to study polyextremophiles.

Polyextremophiles are organisms that have adapted to multiple extreme conditions. By analyzing previous studies on microbial eukaryotes in extreme environments, the researchers discovered that certain lineages of amoebae were frequently found in high-temperature environments. This finding led them to study these amoebae to gain insights into how eukaryotic cells adapt to extreme heat.

One particular amoeba, T. thermoacidophilus, was found to be abundant in Lassen National Park’s geothermal lake. However, no genomic data on this organism exists. The researchers traveled to the park to study T. thermoacidophilus and search for other extremophilic eukaryotes. They collected water samples from the lake using a specialized tool and transported them back to the lab for further analysis.

The team is currently isolating single cells from the samples for genome sequencing and characterizing the amoebae using microscopy. The researchers hope that their findings will contribute to a better understanding of how eukaryotes adapt to extreme environments and potentially reveal what types of environments in the universe can support life.

By 맘포 브레시아

