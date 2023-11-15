In a groundbreaking study, scientists from Arizona State University, in collaboration with researchers from Yonsei University in South Korea, have unveiled an astonishing discovery about Earth’s core. The research, published in Nature Geoscience, sheds light on the mysterious E prime layer and the role of water in altering the planet’s composition.

For years, seismologists have puzzled over the origins of the E prime layer, a thin region extending a few hundred kilometers within the planet. But now, thanks to the diligent work of this international team, the enigma has finally been unraveled.

Their research reveals that water from the Earth’s surface has the incredible ability to penetrate deep into the planet, reaching the core-mantle boundary approximately 1,800 miles beneath the surface. At this juncture, a remarkable chemical interaction takes place, fundamentally restructuring the structure of Earth’s core.

Through rigorous high-pressure experiments, the scientists demonstrated that when water from subducted tectonic plates interacts with core materials, it forms a unique layer at the outermost part of the core. This layer is notably rich in hydrogen and depleted in silicon, altering the core’s composition into a film-like structure. The reaction also generates silica crystals that ascend and become integrated into the mantle.

Seismologists have long observed anomalous characteristics in this region, such as reduced seismic velocities and decreased density. The modified liquid metallic layer, attributed to the water-induced chemical reaction, aligns with these anomalies.

This groundbreaking study not only provides an explanation for the origins of the E prime layer but also offers a fresh perspective on the role of water in Earth’s core alteration. It highlights the profound impact that subducted water can have on the planet’s composition, deepening our understanding of the dynamic processes occurring beneath our feet.

FAQ :

A: The E prime layer is a thin region within Earth’s core, extending several hundred kilometers, whose origins have long been a mystery.

Q: What role does water play in core alteration?

A: Water from the Earth’s surface can penetrate deep into the planet, triggering a chemical interaction with core materials that results in a unique outer core layer and the ascent of silica crystals into the mantle.

Q: What anomalies have seismologists observed in this region?

A: Seismologists have observed reduced seismic velocities and decreased density in the modified liquid metallic layer resulting from the water-induced chemical reaction.