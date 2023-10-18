도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

Superlensing 기술은 기존의 한계를 넘어 현미경을 향상시킵니다.

By비키 스타브로풀루

18년 2023월 XNUMX일
Superlensing 기술은 기존의 한계를 넘어 현미경을 향상시킵니다.

Physicists at the University of Sydney have discovered a new technique that allows for superlensing without the need for a super lens. Traditional optical methods have limits on how closely objects can be examined due to the diffraction limit, which is determined by the wave nature of light. The diffraction limit states that a focused image can never be smaller than half the wavelength of light used for observation.

Previous attempts to break through this limit using super lenses have been hindered by extreme visual losses, causing the lenses to become opaque. However, the physicists at the University of Sydney have now found a way to achieve superlensing with minimal losses by eliminating the super lens altogether.

The researchers placed the light probe far away from the object and collected both high- and low-resolution information. By measuring further away, the probe did not interfere with the high-resolution data. This breakthrough in superlensing has significant implications for various fields such as cancer diagnostics, medical imaging, archaeology, and forensics.

Using a post-processing step on a computer, the superlens operation was performed after the measurement itself. This method selectively amplifies evanescent (or vanishing) light waves, producing a true image of the object. The researchers believe that this technique could be applied to determine moisture content in leaves, improve microfabrication techniques, and even reveal hidden layers in artwork.

The researchers used light at the terahertz frequency, which falls in the region of the spectrum between visible and microwave. This frequency range provides important information about biological samples and could be used for protein structure analysis, hydration dynamics, and cancer imaging.

This groundbreaking technique allows for high-resolution imaging while maintaining a safe distance from the object, preventing image distortion. The researchers expect this technique to be of interest to anyone involved in high-resolution optical microscopy.

Overall, this discovery opens doors for advancements in microscopy and could have a significant impact on various scientific and technological fields.

Source: University of Sydney, Phys.org

By 비키 스타브로풀루

관련 포스트

과학

새로운 연구에서는 초밀도 소행성이 초중원소를 포함할 수 있다고 제안합니다

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

Hanle Dark Sky Reserve의 첫 번째 공식 스타 파티는 아마추어 천문학자들에게 독특한 경험을 제공합니다

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

먼 은하계에서 강력한 전파 폭발 감지

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

새로운 연구에서는 초밀도 소행성이 초중원소를 포함할 수 있다고 제안합니다

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

Hanle Dark Sky Reserve의 첫 번째 공식 스타 파티는 아마추어 천문학자들에게 독특한 경험을 제공합니다

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

먼 은하계에서 강력한 전파 폭발 감지

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

부분 월식은 28년 29월 2023~XNUMX일에 발생합니다

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0