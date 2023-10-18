도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

NASA의 DSCOVR 위성이 포착한 놀라운 이미지는 수백만 마일 떨어진 곳에서 금환 일식을 보여줍니다.

By가브리엘 보타

18년 2023월 XNUMX일
NASA의 DSCOVR 위성이 포착한 놀라운 이미지는 수백만 마일 떨어진 곳에서 금환 일식을 보여줍니다.

NASA’s EPIC (Earth Polychromatic Imaging Camera) imager, onboard the DSCOVR (Deep Space Climate Observatory) satellite, has captured a stunning image of an annular solar eclipse from a million miles away. The image shows a darkened area over the United States, caused by the shadow of the moon as it passed between the Earth and the sun.

DSCOVR, which is jointly operated by NASA, NOAA, and the U.S. Air Force, was launched by SpaceX in 2015. Its primary mission is to monitor solar winds for space weather forecasts, but it also captures images of Earth. The satellite is located at Lagrange Point 1, a gravitationally stable area about a million miles from Earth.

An annular solar eclipse occurs when the Earth, moon, and sun align in a way that creates a lunar shadow and a “ring of fire.” Unlike a total solar eclipse where the moon completely blocks the sun, during an annular solar eclipse, the moon only partially covers the sun’s disk, creating a bright ring around it. This phenomenon is commonly described as the “ring of fire.”

The peak of the annular solar eclipse was only visible along a narrow band that stretched across nine U.S. states, from Oregon to Texas. Parts of Central and South America were also able to witness the event. Viewing the eclipse safely required the use of special glasses or viewers.

The image captured by the EPIC imager offers a unique and breathtaking perspective of the annular solar eclipse, showcasing the incredible beauty and celestial wonders of our universe.

출처 :
– 나사
– NOAA
– 미 공군

By 가브리엘 보타

관련 포스트

과학

남아프리카에서 보호받는 비단뱀에게 맥주를 강제로 먹이는 세 명의 남자 수배

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

Expedition 70 승무원은 국제 우주 정거장에서 우주 건강 및 지구 과학 연구를 수행합니다.

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

쿠키와 웹사이트 기능에 대한 중요성 이해

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

남아프리카에서 보호받는 비단뱀에게 맥주를 강제로 먹이는 세 명의 남자 수배

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

Expedition 70 승무원은 국제 우주 정거장에서 우주 건강 및 지구 과학 연구를 수행합니다.

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

쿠키와 웹사이트 기능에 대한 중요성 이해

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

제목: 쿠키 이해: 사이트 탐색 강화 및 광고 개인화

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0