도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

거대 가스는 이전에 생각했던 것보다 더 흔할 수 있다는 연구 결과가 나왔습니다.

By맘포 브레시아

18년 2023월 XNUMX일
거대 가스는 이전에 생각했던 것보다 더 흔할 수 있다는 연구 결과가 나왔습니다.

Astronomers and astrophysicists from several institutions have conducted a study that suggests gas giants may be more common than previously thought in certain parts of the galaxy. The team analyzed the mass and movement of 30 stars in the Beta Pictoris Moving Group and found evidence of potential gas giants in 20 of the star systems they studied.

Previous research has indicated that gas giants, similar to Jupiter, should form easily around stars with properties similar to the sun. However, finding these gas giants has proven to be challenging. This study took a new approach, using a new type of high-contrast imaging to focus on a small grouping of stars known as the Beta Pictoris Moving Group.

The research team specifically chose this group due to its small size, the amount of space between the stars, and their relatively young age. They hypothesized that gas giants might be more likely to develop in such environments. The team’s findings suggest that gas giants orbit far from their star in the star systems they studied.

Further research is needed to confirm these findings. The study also suggests that gas giants may be more likely to form in small, low population star groups that have not been extensively studied in the past. This indicates that there could be a larger number of gas giants in the galaxy than previously believed.

출처 :

– Raffaele Gratton et al, Jupiter-like planets might be common in a low-density environment, Nature Communications (2023).

– Retrieved October 18, 2023, from https://phys.org/news/2023-10-gas-giants-common-thought-galaxy.html

By 맘포 브레시아

관련 포스트

과학

휴버트 리브스: 천체 물리학자이자 과학 커뮤니케이터

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

화성의 혼돈스러운 지형의 대수층 배수로 고대 진흙 호수의 증거 밝혀져

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

지금까지 감지된 것 중 가장 강력하고 먼 고속 무선 버스트

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아

당신이 그리워

과학

휴버트 리브스: 천체 물리학자이자 과학 커뮤니케이터

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

화성의 혼돈스러운 지형의 대수층 배수로 고대 진흙 호수의 증거 밝혀져

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

지금까지 감지된 것 중 가장 강력하고 먼 고속 무선 버스트

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

판도의 속삭임: 떨리는 거인의 말을 들으며

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0