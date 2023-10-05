도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

작은 선형 결함이 음파보다 빠르게 재료를 통과할 수 있음

By가브리엘 보타

5년 2023월 XNUMX일
작은 선형 결함이 음파보다 빠르게 재료를 통과할 수 있음

Researchers have recently discovered that linear defects, known as dislocations, can propagate through materials faster than the speed of sound waves. Dislocations are responsible for providing metals with their strength and workability, but they can also lead to catastrophic failures in materials. This new finding provides insights into the damage that dislocations can cause in various extreme conditions, such as earthquakes or high-stress situations in aircraft shielding materials.

For almost 60 years, scientists have been debating whether dislocations can travel faster than sound speed in materials. Previous studies concluded that they could not, but computer models suggested that they could if they were initially accelerated to speeds faster than sound. To measure the speed of dislocations, the researchers utilized X-ray radiography to observe the propagating dislocations in diamond. The results of the study were published in the journal Science.

It is important to understand whether ultrafast dislocations can break the speed of sound barriers in solids, as they exhibit different behaviors and can cause unexpected failures. Without precise measurements, the extent of damage caused by ultrafast dislocations remains unknown. The researchers hope that this study will provide a better understanding of catastrophic failures in materials and challenge existing assumptions.

To observe the speed of dislocations, the research team conducted experiments using synthetic diamond crystals at the SACLA X-ray free-electron laser in Japan. Diamond was chosen as a material due to its simpler deformation mechanism compared to metals, which makes it easier to interpret the ultrafast X-ray imaging results.

This groundbreaking research sheds light on the capabilities and potential damage caused by dislocations in materials. It challenges previous assumptions about maximum failure rates in materials and highlights the need for further exploration in this field.

출처 :
– 에너지부 SLAC 국립 가속기 연구소
– Osaka University
– 과학저널

By 가브리엘 보타

관련 포스트

과학

온라인 마케팅에서 쿠키 동의 및 개인정보 보호의 중요성

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

우주 절벽: 숨겨진 별 탄생 공개

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

인내 로버의 다음 목적지: 주라비 포인트

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

온라인 마케팅에서 쿠키 동의 및 개인정보 보호의 중요성

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

우주 절벽: 숨겨진 별 탄생 공개

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

인내 로버의 다음 목적지: 주라비 포인트

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

제임스 웹 우주 망원경으로 초기 은하계에 대한 놀라운 발견 밝혀

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0