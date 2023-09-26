도시의 삶

용암 세계: 외계 행성에 있는 마그마 바다의 비밀을 밝히다

By맘포 브레시아

26년 2023월 XNUMX일
Scientists have recently made a breakthrough in understanding the properties of lava worlds, massive exoplanets with molten oceans known as magma oceans. These intriguing planets, which make up nearly 50% of all rocky exoplanets discovered, are drastically different from the planets in our solar system.

The extreme proximity of these planets to their host stars, with orbital periods of fewer than 10 days, subjects them to intense weather conditions and extreme surface temperatures that render them inhospitable to life. However, they provide a unique opportunity to study the fundamental workings of magma oceans.

A new study published in The Astrophysical Journal highlights the significant influence that magma oceans have on the characteristics and evolution of hot rocky Super-Earths. The compressible nature of lava causes magma-rich planets without atmospheres to have slightly higher density compared to similar-sized solid planets. Additionally, the presence of magma oceans impacts the structure of the mantles, the thick inner layer surrounding a planet’s core.

Kiersten Boley, lead author of the study from The Ohio State University, emphasizes the challenges of studying lava worlds due to their lack of extensive research. However, understanding the composition and behavior of magma oceans can provide insights into our own planet’s fiery past.

By utilizing the Exoplex software and data from previous studies, the researchers simulated evolutionary scenarios of an Earth-like planet with various surface temperatures. The study revealed three possible forms of mantles for magma ocean planets: completely molten, with a magma ocean on the surface, or a layered structure of solid rock, magma ocean, and solid rock closest to the core. The second and third forms were found to be more common.

Moreover, depending on the composition of magma oceans, certain exoplanets are better at trapping volatile elements necessary for the formation of early atmospheres and potentially supporting life. For instance, a magma-rich planet four times more massive than Earth could trap vast amounts of water and carbon, providing implications for habitability.

While lava worlds are still far from being habitable, studying their processes is crucial for understanding their progression towards supporting life. This study highlights the limitations of density as a characterization parameter when comparing lava worlds to solid exoplanets.

Overall, these fascinating findings shed light on the enigmatic nature of lava worlds and contribute to our understanding of exotic exoplanetary systems.

출처 :
– The Astrophysical Journal (2023). DOI: 10.3847/1538-4357/acea85

