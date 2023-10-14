도시의 삶

발달 지연 및 선천성 기형과 관련된 DOT1L 유전자의 희귀 변종

14년 2023월 XNUMX일
A recent study conducted by researchers from Baylor College of Medicine and Texas Children’s Hospital has identified rare gain-of-function variants in the DOT1L gene that are associated with a genetic disorder characterized by developmental delay and congenital anomalies. The findings of the study were published in the American Journal of Human Genetics.

The study began when nine unrelated individuals with intellectual disability, developmental delays, distinctive facial features, and other overlapping symptoms were identified to have variants in the DOT1L gene. This was surprising because the gene had not been previously associated with any genetic or neurological disorder.

DOT1L is a gene that encodes an enzyme called lysine methyltransferase (KMT). This enzyme adds methyl groups to a specific amino acid present on a histone protein, which can regulate the expression of target genes. Previous research had shown that loss-of-function variants in DOT1L can cause dominant human developmental disorders. However, this study found that these gain-of-function variants in DOT1L cause a dominant disorder through a different mechanism.

To better understand how the variants in DOT1L cause the disorder, the researchers turned to fruit flies. They found that the fruit fly version of the gene, known as grappa (gpp), has similar functions to DOT1L in humans. By studying mutant flies and flies with suppressed gpp expression, they discovered that gpp is essential for fly survival, proper development, and the function of the nervous system. They also found that the expression of variant versions of the human DOT1L gene in these flies resulted in more profound defects and higher levels of methylation compared to normal DOT1L expression.

Based on these findings, the researchers concluded that the gain-of-function variants in DOT1L lead to excess enzymatic activity and elevated levels of methylation, which likely contribute to the symptoms observed in patients with the disorder. The study suggests that reducing DOT1L activity could be a potential therapeutic strategy in the future.

Further research is needed to fully understand the mechanism underlying the disorder and to develop targeted therapies. However, this study provides valuable insights into the role of the DOT1L gene in genetic disorders and opens up new avenues for investigation in the field of developmental biology.

출처 :
– American Journal of Human Genetics: Nil, Z., et al. (2023). Rare de novo gain-of-function missense variants in DOT1L are associated with developmental delay and congenital anomalies. doi.org/10.1016/j.ajhg.2023.09.009
– Baylor College of Medicine
– Texas Children’s Hospital

