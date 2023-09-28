도시의 삶

다트머스 연구원들은 컴퓨터 모델링을 사용하여 공룡 멸종 원인을 규명했습니다.

Dartmouth researchers have developed a new computer modeling approach to determine the cause of the mass extinction event that wiped out the dinosaurs and many other species 66 million years ago. The study aims to resolve the debate on whether the extinction was caused by a giant asteroid impact or volcanic eruptions.

The researchers utilized interconnected processors to analyze geological and climate data in reverse, pinpointing the events and conditions leading up to the extinction event. By using a carbon-cycle model and statistics, the processors worked together to find a scenario that matches the outcome found in the fossil record.

The model evaluated over 300,000 possible scenarios of carbon dioxide emissions, sulfur dioxide output, and biological productivity before and after the extinction event. Through machine learning, the processors revised and recalculated their conclusions until they reached a scenario consistent with the fossil record.

The research team discovered that the emissions from the Deccan Traps, volcanic eruptions in western India, alone could have been enough to trigger the extinction event. The Deccan Traps are estimated to have released massive amounts of carbon dioxide and sulfur into the atmosphere over nearly 1 million years.

While a large asteroid impact known as Chicxulub is considered a significant factor in the extinction event, the model suggests that the emissions from the Deccan Traps were sufficient to cause global extinction.

The study provides independent estimation of volcanic emissions based on the evidence of their environmental effects. The model also identified a drop in organic carbon accumulation in the deep ocean during the time of the asteroid impact, likely due to the demise of numerous species.

Overall, the research highlights the importance of volcanic emissions as a contributing factor to mass extinctions in Earth’s history. The findings emphasize the need to consider multiple causes when studying major geological events.

– “A Bayesian inversion for emissions and export productivity across the end-Cretaceous boundary” – Science journal

By 로버트 앤드류

