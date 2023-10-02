도시의 삶

공룡 멸종의 원인을 밝혀내는 새로운 모델

A new modeling method developed by Dartmouth researchers has shed light on the causes of the extinction of dinosaurs and other species 66 million years ago. The study, published in the journal Science, used interconnected processors to analyze massive amounts of geological and climate data without input from scientists.

The model, powered by nearly 130 processors, analyzed the fossil record in reverse to identify events and conditions that led to the extinction event known as the Cretaceous-Paleogene (K-Pg) extinction. By running the model in the opposite direction, researchers aimed to eliminate any biases or predetermined hypotheses.

Using a machine learning technique called Markov Chain Monte Carlo, the processors independently compared and recalculated their conclusions until they reached a scenario that matched the outcome preserved in the fossil record. The model considered over 300,000 possible scenarios of carbon dioxide emissions, sulfur dioxide output, and biological productivity before and after the extinction event.

The results of the model indicated that the massive eruptions from the Deccan Traps in western India could have been sufficient to trigger the global extinction. Over the course of nearly 1 million years, the Deccan Traps released an estimated 10.4 trillion tons of carbon dioxide and 9.3 trillion tons of sulfur into the atmosphere.

The study also revealed a decrease in organic carbon accumulation in the deep ocean around the time of the impact from the asteroid known as Chicxulub. This decrease likely resulted from the extinction of numerous species caused by the asteroid. Additionally, there was a recorded decrease in temperature, caused by the large amount of sulfur ejected into the air by the asteroid.

The study highlights the importance of volcanic eruptions in mass extinctions, and although the asteroid impact did not significantly contribute to gas emissions, it played a role in the extinction event. The researchers’ method of using interconnected processors significantly reduced the time it took to analyze the data, opening up possibilities for future studies in various earth science fields.

