위성 별자리의 밝기는 지상 천문학에 도전 과제를 제시합니다

By맘포 브레시아

8년 2023월 XNUMX일
A recent international study coordinated by aerospace engineer Siegfried Eggl from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign has confirmed that newly deployed satellites are as bright as stars visible to the naked eye. This brightness is a concern for ground-based astronomy, as it can interfere with observations.

The study found that AST Space Mobile’s BlueWalker 3 satellite, featuring a large phased-array antenna, reached a peak brightness of magnitude 0.4, making it one of the brightest objects in the night sky. Additionally, the untracked Launch Vehicle Adapter had an apparent visual magnitude of 5.5, brighter than the recommended magnitude of 7 by the International Astronomical Union.

The growing number of satellite constellations, such as Starlink, poses an even greater concern. With companies planning to launch thousands to hundreds of thousands of satellites, the night sky could be dramatically changed. Eggl emphasized that these bright satellites, along with their movement, can disrupt observations and cause data loss for telescopes.

Efforts are being made to address this issue. For example, Starlink is exploring options to make their satellites’ surfaces darker to absorb more sunlight and reduce reflection. However, this approach generates heat, which poses additional engineering challenges. SpaceX is also considering using reflective solar panels with dielectric mirrors to redirect reflections away from the Earth.

Collaboration between the space industry and astronomers is crucial to finding effective solutions. The goal is to mitigate the impact of satellite constellations on ground-based astronomy and preserve the integrity of observatories. The study raises awareness about the issue and highlights the need for further research and cooperation.

The study, “Optical observations of an ultrabright constellation satellite,” is published in the journal Nature.

출처 :
– Nandakumar, S., Eggl, S., Tregloan-Reed, J., et al. (2023). “Optical observations of an ultrabright constellation satellite.” Nature, DOI: 10.1038/s41586-023-06672-7.

