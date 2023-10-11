도시의 삶

은하 NGC 6946의 대규모 난류 탐구 연구

By로버트 앤드류

11년 2023월 XNUMX일
Astronomers from India have conducted a study to investigate the large-scale turbulence in the interstellar medium (ISM) of the spiral galaxy NGC 6946. The results of this study, published on the pre-print server arXiv, provide insight into the nature of this phenomenon.

Turbulence in the ISM plays a crucial role in various processes such as star formation, the stability of molecular clouds, and the behavior of cosmic rays. Despite numerous studies, the mechanism responsible for generating this turbulence remains poorly understood.

NGC 6946 is a bright spiral galaxy located approximately 19.2 million light years away. The researchers analyzed data from the Karl G. Jansky Very Large Array (VLA) and The HI Nearby Galaxy Survey (THINGS) to gain a closer look at the turbulence in NGC 6946. They used the visibility moment estimator (VME) to measure the neutral atomic hydrogen (HI) column density and line of sight turbulent velocity power spectrum.

The findings of the study reveal the presence of a large-scale energy cascade in the disk of NGC 6946. The power law indices indicate that the turbulence-driving mechanism in this galaxy is a combination of compressive and solenoidal forcing. The researchers believe that the magnetic field of NGC 6946, particularly the inter-arm magnetic fields known as magnetic arms, plays a significant role in driving the large-scale turbulence. These magnetic structures are thought to be a result of turbulent dynamics in the disk.

The authors of the study note the importance of conducting further investigations into the nature of turbulence in the ISM. They suggest measuring the turbulence cascade in a larger number of galaxies and interpreting the results with numerical simulations to enhance our understanding.

출처 :
– Meera Nandakumar et al, Large-scale turbulence cascade in the spiral galaxy NGC 6946, arXiv (2023). DOI: 10.48550/arxiv.2310.02661
– Phys.org

By 로버트 앤드류

