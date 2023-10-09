도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

금성의 휘슬러 파도의 미스터리: 번개 폭풍은 없지만 뭔가 다른 것이 있을까?

By로버트 앤드류

9년 2023월 XNUMX일
금성의 휘슬러 파도의 미스터리: 번개 폭풍은 없지만 뭔가 다른 것이 있을까?

In 1978, the Pioneer Venus spacecraft detected thousands of whistler waves above the surface of Venus. Whistlers are electromagnetic waves that last for about half a second. They are typically associated with lightning storms on Earth. However, the discovery of whistlers on Venus sparked a debate about the presence of lightning storms on Earth’s twin.

A recent flyby by the Parker Solar Probe in 2021 provided scientists with the opportunity to study Venus’ atmosphere using sensitive instruments. The observations from the probe revealed that the whistler waves on Venus were propagating downwards from the atmosphere rather than upwards and outwards, as observed in lightning storms on Earth.

This discovery suggests that lightning is not common in the Venusian atmosphere, despite its inhospitable conditions. However, the question remains: what is causing the whistler waves? Scientists believe that magnetic reconnection, where twisting magnetic field lines snap back together, could be the underlying cause.

While the exact cause of the whistlers is still unknown, the new research provides valuable data to help settle the debate about lightning on Venus. The findings of this study align with a previous research conducted in 2021, which also did not detect any radio waves from lightning activity on Venus.

The research paper detailing these findings has been published in Geophysical Research Letters. Lead author of the study, Harriet George, hopes that with the newly available data, the debate about lightning on Venus can finally be resolved.

Further investigations are needed to fully understand the phenomenon of whistler waves on Venus. However, these findings shed light on the atmospheric conditions of our neighboring planet and deepen our understanding of the fascinating world of Venus.

출처 :
– Geophysical Research Letters: https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1029/2021GL093351
– Image Credit: NASA/JPL

By 로버트 앤드류

관련 포스트

과학

온라인 개인정보 보호에 있어 쿠키의 중요성 이해

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

고위험 지역에서 환경 센서의 취약성

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

NASA의 프시케 우주선 발사가 악천후로 인해 지연될 수 있음

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

온라인 개인정보 보호에 있어 쿠키의 중요성 이해

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

고위험 지역에서 환경 센서의 취약성

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA의 프시케 우주선 발사가 악천후로 인해 지연될 수 있음

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

NASA, 지구 근처 소행성 2023 TF4 발견

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0