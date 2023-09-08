도시의 삶

과학

연구 결과 지구에 가장 가까운 블랙홀이 히아데스 성단에 존재할 수 있다고 제안

By가브리엘 보타

8년 2023월 XNUMX일
A recent study published in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society has revealed the possible existence of black holes in the Hyades star cluster, which is considered the closest open cluster to our solar system. This discovery would make these black holes the closest to Earth that have ever been detected.

The research was a collaboration between a group of scientists led by Stefano Torniamenti from the University of Padua, Italy, along with Mark Gieles, an ICREA professor at the Faculty of Physics in the Institute of Cosmos Sciences of the University of Barcelona, and Friedrich Anders from the Institute of Space Studies of Catalonia.

Using simulations that track the movement and evolution of stars in the Hyades cluster, the team was able to reproduce the current state of the cluster. Open clusters, like the Hyades, are groups of stars that share similarities in age and chemical properties. The simulation results were compared to observations made by the European Space Agency’s Gaia satellite, which provided precise measurements of the positions and velocities of the stars in the cluster.

The simulations showed that the most accurate representation of the Hyades required the presence of two or three black holes at the center of the cluster. However, it is also possible that all the black holes have been ejected from the cluster in the last quarter of its age, leading to the absence of observable traces. The study revealed that these Hyades-born black holes are the closest to the sun, much closer than any previous candidates.

This research not only provides insight into the presence of black holes in star clusters but also sheds light on their impact on cluster evolution and their distribution throughout the galaxy. Understanding the role of black holes in star clusters contributes to our knowledge of gravitational wave sources.

The study was made possible by the detailed observations of open cluster stars made by the Gaia space telescope, which allowed for the identification of individual stars with confidence.

출처 :
– S Torniamenti et al, “Stellar-mass black holes in the Hyades star cluster?” Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society (2023)
– University of Barcelona

By 가브리엘 보타

