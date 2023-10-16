도시의 삶

놀라운 사실: 남극 대륙 빙붕의 40%가 25년 동안 부피가 감소했습니다

By가브리엘 보타

16년 2023월 XNUMX일
A recent study, primarily utilizing information from ESA’s CryoSat and Copernicus Sentinel-1 satellite missions, has revealed concerning news about the condition of Antarctica’s ice shelves. The research indicates that 40% of these floating shelves have significantly diminished in volume over the past 25 years. While this highlights the growing impact of climate change on the southernmost continent, the state of ice deterioration is complex.

The study, funded by ESA’s Earth Observation Science for Society program and published in the journal Science Advances, employed 100,000 satellite radar images to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the health of Antarctica’s ice shelves. These expansive floating extensions of the continent’s ice sheet are vital in stabilizing the region’s glaciers by acting as supports and slowing the flow of ice into the ocean.

The research team, led by scientists from the University of Leeds, discovered that 71 out of the 162 ice shelves surrounding Antarctica have decreased in volume, leading to the release of approximately 67 trillion tonnes of meltwater into the ocean. Additionally, the influx of freshwater into the ocean may have implications for ocean circulation patterns.

Furthermore, the team found that nearly all the ice shelves on the western side of Antarctica experienced ice loss, while the majority on the eastern side remained intact or even increased in mass. The variations in ice-shelf deterioration are attributed to ocean temperature and currents in the surrounding areas.

Benjamin Davison, a research fellow at the University of Leeds, explained, “There is a mixed picture of ice-shelf deterioration, and this is to do with the ocean temperature and ocean currents around Antarctica.”

The study identified the Getz Ice Shelf as one of the hardest-hit regions, losing 1.9 trillion tonnes of ice over the 25-year study period. Merely 5% of this loss resulted from calving, the process of large chunks of ice breaking away from the shelf and falling into the ocean. The majority of the ice loss was due to melting at the base of the ice shelf.

Similarly, the Pine Island Ice Shelf experienced a loss of 1.3 trillion tonnes of ice. Approximately one-third of this loss, amounting to 450 billion tonnes, occurred due to calving, while the rest was a consequence of melting from beneath the ice shelf.

These findings emphasize the urgent need to address climate change and its impact on Antarctica’s ice shelves. Further studies will be essential to monitor the ongoing changes and potential consequences for the planet.

