과학

과학자들은 펄서에서 최고 강도의 감마선을 발견했습니다

By가브리엘 보타

8년 2023월 XNUMX일
Scientists have made a remarkable discovery using the H.E.S.S. observatory in Namibia. They have detected the highest intensity gamma rays ever recorded from a dead star called a pulsar. These gamma rays have an energy level of 20 tera-electronvolts, which is about 10 trillion times higher than visible light.

Pulsars are remnants of stars that exploded in a supernova. They are incredibly dense, with a mass of over five billion tonnes packed into a space the size of a teaspoon. Pulsars emit beams of electromagnetic radiation that spin like cosmic lighthouses. These beams produce flashes of radiation at regular intervals as they sweep across our solar system.

The Vela pulsar, located in the constellation Vela, is the brightest pulsar in the radio band of the electromagnetic spectrum and the brightest source of cosmic gamma rays in the giga-electronvolts (GeV) range. However, using deep observations with the H.E.S.S. observatory, scientists have now discovered a new radiation component at even higher energies, reaching up to tens of tera-electronvolts (TeV).

This discovery challenges previous knowledge of pulsars and raises questions about the mechanisms behind the acceleration of particles. The traditional understanding of particle acceleration along magnetic field lines within the pulsar’s magnetosphere cannot fully explain these observations. Scientists propose that the particles may be accelerated through a process called magnetic reconnection beyond the light cylinder of the pulsar.

The discovery of these high-energy gamma rays opens up new opportunities for studying other pulsars in the tens of teraelectronvolt range. It provides insights into the extreme acceleration processes in highly magnetized astrophysical objects.

This groundbreaking research sheds light on the nature of pulsars and deepens our understanding of the universe’s most energetic phenomena.

