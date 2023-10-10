도시의 삶

미토콘드리아 무결성 및 기능 유지에 있어서 MOF의 역할

By맘포 브레시아

10년 2023월 XNUMX일
A recent study conducted by researchers from the Max Planck Institute of Immunobiology and Epigenetics, in collaboration with scientists from the Universities of Freiburg and Bonn, has uncovered the critical impact of the histone acetyltransferase MOF on cellular physiology and function outside the nucleus. The findings, published in the journal Nature Metabolism, reveal the important role of MOF in maintaining mitochondrial integrity through a process called protein acetylation.

Mitochondria, often referred to as the “powerhouses” of the cell, play a crucial role in cellular energy production and various physiological processes. The intricate control of cellular metabolism relies on the coordinated interplay between the nucleus and mitochondria. While mitochondria produce essential metabolites required for cell energy demands, the majority of their metabolic enzymes are encoded by the nuclear genome, making the function of these organelles highly interdependent.

MOF acts as a molecular bridge between epigenetics and metabolism. It is an enzyme and a classical epigenetic regulator that acetylates histone proteins, promoting transcriptional activation in the nucleus. In previous studies, MOF and its protein partners were detected in mitochondria, but their precise impact on mitochondrial function remained unknown.

The recent study demonstrates that MOF plays a pivotal role in regulating mitochondrial physiology and function. Loss of MOF and its associated complex members leads to a cascade of mitochondrial defects, including fragmentation, reduced cristae density, and impaired oxidative phosphorylation. The researchers identified a unique set of mitochondrial proteins that undergo changes in acetylation status when MOF is lost. One of these proteins, COX17, was found to be an important target of MOF-mediated acetylation. Acetylation of COX17 stimulates its function, highlighting the significance of protein acetylation in regulating oxidative phosphorylation.

The implications of this discovery are extensive, as this novel insight challenges conventional thinking about the role of epigenetic factors in cellular function. The balance of protein acetylation in mitochondria may be a critical factor in protecting cells from metabolic catastrophe. Furthermore, the study sheds light on molecular pathways driving pathologies in developmental disorders, offering potential therapeutic interventions in the future.

The researchers expanded their findings from mice to human patients with mutations in the MOF gene, who exhibit mitochondrial defects and developmental anomalies. By partially reversing respiratory defects in patient-derived fibroblasts with acetylation-mimetic COX17 or the mitochondrial pool of MOF, there is promise for potential therapeutic approaches.

In conclusion, this study highlights the crucial role of MOF in maintaining mitochondrial integrity and function. It deepens our understanding of how epigenetic regulators like MOF affect cellular metabolism and provides new insights into the relationship between mitochondrial dysfunction and developmental disorders.

출처 :
– Max Planck Institute of Immunobiology and Epigenetics
– Nature Metabolism

