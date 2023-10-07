도시의 삶

새로운 증거는 북미에서 초기 인간 직업을 뒷받침합니다

By가브리엘 보타

7년 2023월 XNUMX일
A recent study has provided additional evidence supporting the theory that humans first appeared in North America much earlier than previously believed. The study focused on fossilized footprints discovered at White Sands National Park in New Mexico, which were initially dated between 20,000 and 23,000 years ago.

The original age estimates were obtained through radiocarbon dating, but there were concerns that the ages might be inaccurate due to the presence of aquatic plants in the area. To address this, researchers used two new approaches to date the footprints and verify the initial findings.

Firstly, the researchers turned to conifer pollen, which can be radiocarbon-dated without potential problems. They compared the ages of the pollen samples, taken from the same strata as the original seeds used for dating, and found that they were statistically the same each time. This provided additional confidence in the original age estimates.

Secondly, the researchers utilized a dating technique called optically stimulated luminescence, which determines the last time quartz grains were exposed to sunlight. By analyzing quartz samples taken from the footprint-bearing layers, they found that the minimum age was approximately 21,500 years, further supporting the radiocarbon findings.

The multiple lines of evidence, including the original radiocarbon dating, the comparison of pollen ages, and the optically stimulated luminescence results, all converged to support an age range of 21,000 to 23,000 years for the footprints. The researchers emphasized the significance of this convergence in providing strong support for the earlier human occupation of North America.

By shedding light on this ancient period of human history, these findings contribute to a deeper understanding of the origins and migration patterns of early humans. The study demonstrates the importance of cross-validation and multiple lines of evidence in scientific research, particularly in cases where controversy exists.

Overall, this study significantly strengthens the case for an earlier human presence in North America and highlights the need for continued exploration and investigation of our ancient past.

출처 :

– Original Article: Jeffrey Pigati, Kathleen Springer, et al. Independent age estimates resolve the controversy of ancient human footprints at White Sands. Science. DOI: 10.1126/science.adh5007

