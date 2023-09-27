도시의 삶

과학자들은 왁스벌레의 타액이 어떻게 플라스틱을 분해하는지 발견했습니다.

27년 2023월 XNUMX일
과학자들은 왁스벌레의 타액이 어떻게 플라스틱을 분해하는지 발견했습니다.

A team of scientists in Spain has discovered that the saliva of the wax worm, Galleria mellonella larvae, has the ability to oxidize and depolymerize polyethylene, a type of plastic commonly used in packaging and other applications. The researchers used cryo-electron microscopy to analyze the saliva directly from the source and found that the buccal secretions contained four proteins, known as hexamerins, that can degrade polyethylene. They also identified three macromolecular complexes formed by these proteins that regulate their activity.

The researchers named the proteins Demetra, Cibeles, Ceres, and Cora based on their characteristics. Demetra and Cibeles were found to be capable of oxidizing and degrading polyethylene. All four proteins belong to the hexamerin family, although their catalyst nature and exact functions are still unknown.

This discovery is significant for plastic waste management as it provides insights into potential biodegradation strategies. Understanding the mechanisms by which these proteins degrade polyethylene could lead to the development of more efficient and environmentally-friendly methods for plastic disposal.

The study highlights the importance of exploring the functionalities of hexamerins for biotechnological applications. Further research is needed to fully elucidate the structure and function of these proteins and to determine how they can be harnessed for practical use.

정의 :
– Cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM): a technique used to determine the structure of biological samples by freezing them and imaging them with an electron microscope
– Polyethylene: a type of plastic commonly used in packaging and other applications
– Hexamerins: a family of proteins found in insects that are involved in various biological processes
– Buccal secretions: secretions produced by the salivary glands in the mouth

