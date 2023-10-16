도시의 삶

블랙홀 근처의 젊은 별 클러스터는 별 형성 이론에 도전합니다.

16년 2023월 XNUMX일
블랙홀 근처의 젊은 별 클러스터는 별 형성 이론에 도전합니다.

Researchers have discovered that the star cluster IRS13, located near the supermassive black hole Sagittarius A* in our galaxy’s center, is much younger than previously thought. This finding challenges existing theories about star formation in the vicinity of black holes and offers new insights into the history and future of our galaxy.

The international research team, led by Dr. Florian Peißker from the University of Cologne, analyzed data from multiple telescopes spanning several decades to study the IRS13 star cluster in detail. They found that the stars in the cluster are only a few hundred thousand years old, much younger than expected.

The presence of so many young stars near the supermassive black hole contradicts what current theories predict. High-energy radiation and tidal forces should make it difficult for young stars to exist in this region. However, the team suggests that IRS13 had a turbulent formation, influenced by factors such as friction with the interstellar medium, collisions with other star clusters, and its internal dynamics. The black hole’s gravity eventually captured the cluster, leading to the formation of a bow shock and triggering further star formation.

The study also utilized the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), which provided a spectrum of the Galactic Center free from atmospheric interference. This spectroscopic analysis revealed the presence of water ice, commonly found around young stellar objects, providing additional evidence for the young age of the stars near the black hole.

Dr. Michal Zajaček, a scientist at Masaryk University, noted that IRS13 holds the key to understanding the origin of the dense star population at the center of our galaxy. The findings suggest that very young stars may have formed in star clusters like IRS13 in the vicinity of the supermassive black hole.

This research challenges previous assumptions about star formation near black holes and opens up opportunities for further investigation into the connection between the black hole’s immediate surroundings and regions several light years away.

