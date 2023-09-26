도시의 삶

TRAPPIST-1 외행성 시스템 연구의 획기적인 발전

가브리엘 보타

26년 2023월 XNUMX일
Researchers from the Université de Montréal have made significant progress in understanding the TRAPPIST-1 exoplanetary system. This system, comprised of seven Earth-sized exoplanets, has long intrigued scientists and sparked hopes of finding potentially habitable environments outside of our solar system.

The team, led by doctoral student Olivia Lim, used the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) to observe TRAPPIST-1 b, the exoplanet orbiting closest to the system’s star. These observations were part of the largest Canadian-led General Observers (GO) program during the JWST’s first year of operation. The researchers also observed three other planets in the system: TRAPPIST-1 c, g, and h.

Using the technique of transmission spectroscopy, the researchers analyzed the light from the central star as it passed through the atmosphere of TRAPPIST-1 b during a transit. This allowed them to identify the molecules and atoms present in the exoplanet’s atmosphere.

One of the key findings of the study was the significant role of stellar contamination, which refers to the influence of the star’s own features on the measurements of the exoplanet’s atmosphere. The team found compelling evidence that stellar contamination shapes the transmission spectra of TRAPPIST-1 b and likely the other planets in the system. Stellar activity, such as dark spots, bright faculae, and flare events, can create “ghost signals” that may confuse observations of the exoplanet’s atmosphere.

The study highlights the importance of considering stellar contamination when planning future observations of exoplanetary systems. This is especially critical for systems like TRAPPIST-1, which revolves around a red dwarf star known for its active nature.

Further analysis of the TRAPPIST-1 system is still ongoing, with more observations and data expected to enhance our understanding of these intriguing exoplanets and their potential habitability.

천체물리학 저널 레터

가브리엘 보타

