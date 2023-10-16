도시의 삶

과학

나이가 들수록 근력 운동의 중요성

By맘포 브레시아

16년 2023월 XNUMX일
As people age, it can become more difficult to perform certain physical tasks. However, prioritizing physical fitness and health can help improve your overall quality of life and make it easier to carry out everyday activities. Staying physically active can also lead to special moments and memories with loved ones that may not have been possible without being physically fit.

Resistance training, specifically, plays a crucial role in improving muscle strength. Age-related muscle loss, known as sarcopenia, is a common condition that affects older adults. Sarcopenia is associated with an increased risk of falling, cardiovascular disease, metabolic disease, and other health issues. By incorporating resistance training into your routine, you can slow down the rate of muscle decline and even prevent some muscle loss.

Recent research suggests that low muscle strength is a significant contributor to sarcopenia. Therefore, an effective way to combat sarcopenia is through a proper resistance-training program that prioritizes improving strength. Regularly strength training with moderate to heavy weights has been proven to be effective and safe for individuals of all ages, but particularly for older adults.

Unfortunately, only a small percentage of Americans over the age of 50 engage in strength training. To properly strength train as you age, it is recommended to do two to three days of strength training per week. These workouts should include exercises that target multiple joints and major muscle groups, with six to 12 repetitions per set. Resting for two to three minutes between sets is also important, especially for older adults.

While these guidelines provide a framework, it is crucial to seek guidance from a qualified professional, such as a personal trainer or strength and conditioning specialist, to create an exercise program tailored to your specific needs and goals. By following a proper strength-training program, you can enhance muscle strength, improve muscle health, and reduce the risk of sarcopenia and associated health issues.

