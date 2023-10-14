도시의 삶

새로운 증거에 따르면 신비한 전파 섬광이 별지진에 의해 발생한다는 사실이 밝혀졌습니다.

By비키 스타브로풀루

14년 2023월 XNUMX일
Astronomers from the University of Tokyo have found new evidence indicating that the enigmatic bursts of radio light that streak across the Universe are caused by starquakes. These bursts, known as fast radio bursts (FRBs), were previously thought to be similar to solar flares. However, an analysis of thousands of flashes from three repeating FRB sources has revealed striking similarities to earthquakes.

Typically lasting for just milliseconds, FRBs are immensely powerful releases of radio waves, equivalent to the energy output of 500 million Suns. Due to their ephemeral nature, they are challenging to study. But in recent years, astronomers have had breakthroughs by discovering repeating FRB sources and even identifying an FRB coming from within the Milky Way, emanating from a magnetar, a type of neutron star with an extremely powerful magnetic field.

Magnetars, with their immense magnetic fields, are believed to distort in shape due to the tension between their strong magnetic outward pull and the gravitational inward pull caused by their dense stellar cores. This distortion can cause the magnetar to rupture and quake, resulting in the release of powerful flares and radio waves – fast radio bursts. This provides a possible explanation for these cosmic eruptions.

To investigate further, the astronomers conducted a statistical analysis comparing the energy and time distributions of nearly 7,000 FRB bursts from three sources with earthquake data and solar flares. They found significant similarities between the patterns of FRBs and earthquakes, such as the probability of aftershocks occurring and the relationship with time lag. However, there was no similar correlation with solar flares.

These findings strengthen the possibility that starquakes are responsible for FRBs. While there may be other explanations for other sources, understanding the nature of these particular bursts could provide insights into starquakes, as well as the behavior of magnetars and neutron stars in general. The study of starquakes in the dense environments of ultradense stars like neutron stars could also offer new understandings of high-density matter and the fundamental laws of nuclear physics.

