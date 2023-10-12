도시의 삶

SpaceX의 Starlink, 점진적인 출시로 Direct to Cell 서비스 출시

By로버트 앤드류

12년 2023월 XNUMX일
SpaceX, in collaboration with T-Mobile, is set to launch a groundbreaking service that will beam data directly to mobile phones from space satellites. The service is expected to roll out gradually, with texting being the only supported feature in 2024. By 2025, voice and data services, along with Internet of Things (IoT) functionalities, will be made available.

The connection to the Direct to Cell service will utilize LTE technology, although the bandwidth specifications are yet to be disclosed. However, SpaceX assures that the data service will be fast enough to support web browsing. Even basic texting will prove indispensable, especially in emergency situations. While Apple has developed its solution for texting, SpaceX plans to offer a universal solution that works with any 4G capable phone without requiring any additional hardware.

Starlink’s new satellites will function as mobile cell towers in space, allowing users to connect with a clear view of the sky. Initially, users will be able to utilize their preferred messaging app for texting, and additional apps like Skype, WhatsApp, and iMessage can be used once the data service is activated.

Starlink has already entered into partnerships with multiple carriers worldwide, including Optus, Rogers, KDDI, One NZ, Salt, and T-Mobile. It is anticipated that more carriers will join as the service becomes fully operational.

The coverage provided by Starlink will primarily cater to land, lakes, and coastal waters. Those seeking Internet access in the middle of the ocean will need to subscribe to Starlink’s maritime service. The collaboration with carriers will enable Starlink to bridge coverage gaps on land without the need for additional infrastructure.

The availability of roaming and its extent is yet to be determined, as each country maintains strict control over wireless frequencies. Collaborating with carriers has also allowed SpaceX to secure a portion of the wireless spectrum, further supporting the successful implementation of their Direct to Cell service.

By 로버트 앤드류

