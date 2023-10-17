도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

스타링크 그룹 6-23 미션 개요

By비키 스타브로풀루

17년 2023월 XNUMX일
스타링크 그룹 6-23 미션 개요

The Starlink Group 6-23 mission was carried out by SpaceX’s Falcon 9 Block 5 rocket. The rocket successfully launched and deployed 60 Starlink satellites into orbit. This launch was the 23rd mission for the Starlink constellation, bringing the total number of satellites in orbit to over 1,300.

The Falcon 9 Block 5 rocket, manufactured by SpaceX, is a reusable two-stage rocket designed to transport payloads into space. It is equipped with nine Merlin engines that provide powerful thrust during liftoff and ascent. The Block 5 version of the Falcon 9 incorporates various improvements and upgrades to enhance its performance and reusability.

The main objective of the Starlink Group 6-23 mission was to continue expanding SpaceX’s Starlink broadband internet constellation. The deployment of these 60 satellites is another step towards providing global internet coverage from space. Once the satellites are in their designated orbits, they will communicate with each other and with ground stations, enabling a network of high-speed internet connectivity.

The Starlink constellation aims to provide affordable and reliable internet access to users around the world, including remote and underserved areas. By deploying thousands of small satellites in low Earth orbit, Starlink can bypass traditional infrastructure limitations and deliver internet connectivity directly from space.

SpaceX plans to continue launching batches of Starlink satellites until they achieve global coverage. With each mission, the constellation becomes more robust and capable of delivering high-speed internet services. Starlink is ultimately expected to consist of tens of thousands of satellites in orbit.

Sources: Everyday Astronaut

정의 :
– Falcon 9 Block 5 rocket: A reusable two-stage rocket manufactured by SpaceX, designed to transport payloads into space.
– Starlink: A broadband satellite internet constellation developed and operated by SpaceX.
– Starlink constellation: A network of satellites deployed in low Earth orbit to provide global internet coverage.
– Low Earth orbit: The region of space around Earth with an altitude between 160 kilometers (100 miles) and 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles) above sea level.

출처 :
– Everyday Astronaut (www.everydayastronaut.com)

By 비키 스타브로풀루

관련 포스트

과학

콜로라도 대학교 볼더(University of Colorado Boulder)의 혁신이 경제에 미치는 영향

17년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

ESA의 PAVER 프로젝트는 달에 도로에 적합한 표면을 만드는 것을 목표로 합니다.

17년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

두 배의 산소 수준이 생명체에 미치는 영향: 매혹적인 시나리오

17년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루

당신이 그리워

과학

콜로라도 대학교 볼더(University of Colorado Boulder)의 혁신이 경제에 미치는 영향

17년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

ESA의 PAVER 프로젝트는 달에 도로에 적합한 표면을 만드는 것을 목표로 합니다.

17년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

두 배의 산소 수준이 생명체에 미치는 영향: 매혹적인 시나리오

17년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

Doerr 지속 가능성 학교, Mineral-X 출시: 청정 에너지를 향한 광산업 발전

17년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0