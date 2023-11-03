이번 달 금성, 목성, 토성, 사자자리 유성을 관측하는 새로운 방법

With the arrival of November, stargazers are in for a treat as they can witness the splendor of Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, and the captivating Leonid meteor shower. NASA, the esteemed space agency, has shared valuable insights on the ideal times to catch these celestial displays.

On the morning of November 9, before sunrise, a crescent moon will be observed just beneath Venus. This remarkable sight will surely enthrall all who witness it. Later in the month, on November 20, Saturn will gracefully reveal itself. By looking toward the south, one can spot the planet just above a quarter moon. Fomalhaut and Altair, the vibrant bright stars, will accompany this breathtaking spectacle.

Journeying forward, on November 24, a nearly full moon will exhibit its enchanting proximity to Jupiter after sunset. As the month comes to an end, behold Venus ascending in the morning sky alongside the radiant Spica star. These celestial collaborations promise to be an awe-inspiring sight for all sky enthusiasts.

But that’s not all. November is also the prime time for the annual Leonid meteor shower, which originates from the comet Tempel-Tuttle. According to NASA, the shower will peak overnight on November 17, with the most meteors visible from midnight until dawn the next day. To optimize your viewing experience, NASA advises selecting a safe, dark location away from bright lights. Simply lay down and gaze directly up into the night sky.

자주 묻는 질문 (FAQ) :

Q: Where can I see the Leonid meteor shower?

A: The Leonid meteor shower can be observed from anywhere on the planet, as long as the sky is clear, except in Antarctica.

Q: How many shooting stars can I expect to see per hour during the Leonid meteor shower?

A: On average, stargazers can witness up to 15 shooting stars per hour during the Leonid meteor shower.

Q: Is it possible to observe the Leonid meteors with the naked eye?

A: Yes, the Leonid meteors are visible to the naked eye.

Q: Why is the meteor shower named the Leonids?

A: The Leonids are named after the Leo star constellation, as they appear to originate from that area of the sky.

The mesmerizing spectacle of the Leonid meteors, caused by the Earth’s encounter with small icy debris from comet Tempel-Tuttle, promises a breathtaking display. The meteors burn up before reaching the Earth’s surface, leaving behind an enthralling streak of hot air that we perceive as shooting stars. Known for their bright magnitudes, the Leonid meteor shower holds the title for the fastest known shower meteors, hurtling through space at an astonishing speed of 44 miles per second.

This month, seize the opportunity to witness the grandeur of the night sky as Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, and the Leonid meteors provide a celestial spectacle like no other.

