과학

스핀트로닉 장치 혁신에 있어서 코발트-주석-황의 잠재력

By로버트 앤드류

2년 2023월 XNUMX일
스핀트로닉 장치 혁신에 있어서 코발트-주석-황의 잠재력

Researchers have made a significant breakthrough in the field of spintronics, paving the way for next-generation electronics with improved performance and energy efficiency. Their findings, published in Physical Review B, highlight the potential of cobalt-tin-sulfur (Co3Sn2S2) in spintronic devices.

Spintronic devices, such as magnetic random access memory (MRAM), utilize the magnetization direction of ferromagnetic materials for information storage. These devices rely on spin current, which is the flow of spin angular momentum, for reading and writing data. However, traditional semiconductor electronics face limitations in achieving non-volatility, large-scale integration, low power consumption, high speed, and high reliability.

The emergence of three-terminal spintronic devices has presented a solution to these limitations by using separate current paths for writing and reading information. This approach reduces writing errors and increases writing speed. However, the challenge of reducing energy consumption during information writing, particularly magnetization switching, remains a significant concern.

One promising method to address this energy consumption challenge is the use of the spin Hall effect, where spin current flows transversely to the electric current. The researchers focused on cobalt-tin-sulfur (Co3Sn2S2), a unique compound that exhibits ferromagnetic properties at low temperatures and paramagnetic behavior at room temperature. Co3Sn2S2 is classified as a topological material and exhibits a remarkable anomalous Hall effect when it transitions to a ferromagnetic state.

The researchers conducted theoretical calculations and experimental synthesis of thin films of Co3Sn2S2 with partial substitution of nickel (Ni) and indium (In). Their findings revealed that electron-doping enhances the spin Hall effect in Co3Sn2S2. The experimental results aligned closely with the theoretical predictions, confirming the potential of Co3Sn2S2 as a material for spintronic devices.

The discovery of the correlation between the Hall effects in Co3Sn2S2 opens up new possibilities for the development of spin Hall materials. This breakthrough could accelerate the development of ultralow-power-consumption spintronic devices, marking a significant step forward in the future of electronics.

참조 :
– “Intercorrelated anomalous Hall and spin Hall effect in kagome-lattice Co3Sn2S2-based shandite films” by Yong-Chang Lau, Junya Ikeda, Kohei Fujiwara, Akihiro Ozawa, Jiaxin Zheng, Takeshi Seki, Kentaro Nomura, Liang Du, Quansheng Wu, Atsushi Tsukazaki and Koki Takanashi, Physical Review B. [No URL provided]

