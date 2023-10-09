도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

연구원들이 양자 얽힘을 가속화하는 방법을 발견했습니다.

By비키 스타브로풀루

9년 2023월 XNUMX일
연구원들이 양자 얽힘을 가속화하는 방법을 발견했습니다.

A team of researchers from Washington University in St. Louis has made a breakthrough in accelerating the creation of quantum entanglement. Quantum entanglement is a phenomenon in quantum mechanics where two particles become correlated and share properties regardless of their distance from each other. The discovery could have significant implications for the development of quantum technologies.

Quantum entanglement has long puzzled scientists since it was first proposed by Albert Einstein and his colleagues in the 1930s. According to the researchers, particles in a superposition can exist in different states simultaneously. However, when two particles are entangled, their states become correlated.

In their study, the researchers used theoretical models inspired by previous experiments to find a shortcut to entanglement. By utilizing complex energies and exceptional points in quantum dynamics, they were able to significantly speed up the process of entangling quantum systems.

Previously, an exceptional point was described by Carl Bender, a professor emeritus of physics, as a parameter point where the states of a quantum system overlap. The researchers found that particles become entangled more quickly when an exceptional point is nearby.

The ability to accelerate the creation of quantum entanglement could have practical applications in quantum computing and other emerging technologies. Quantum systems that are entangled are essential for the development of various quantum technologies.

This research aligns with the goals of the Center for Quantum Leaps, an initiative at Washington University in St. Louis that aims to apply quantum insights and technologies to various fields, including physics, biomedical sciences, and drug discovery.

The study was published in Physical Review Letters and is part of ongoing efforts to explore and understand the peculiar behavior of quantum particles.

출처 :
– Zeng-Zhao Li et al, Speeding Up Entanglement Generation by Proximity to Higher-Order Exceptional Points, Physical Review Letters
– 세인트루이스 워싱턴대학교

By 비키 스타브로풀루

관련 포스트

과학

온라인 개인정보 보호에 있어 쿠키의 중요성 이해

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

고위험 지역에서 환경 센서의 취약성

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

NASA의 프시케 우주선 발사가 악천후로 인해 지연될 수 있음

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

온라인 개인정보 보호에 있어 쿠키의 중요성 이해

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

고위험 지역에서 환경 센서의 취약성

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA의 프시케 우주선 발사가 악천후로 인해 지연될 수 있음

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

NASA, 지구 근처 소행성 2023 TF4 발견

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0