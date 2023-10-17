도시의 삶

환상적인 별 관찰을 위한 캐나다 여행지 5곳

By맘포 브레시아

17년 2023월 XNUMX일
For millennia, humans have been captivated by the stars and their secrets. However, with the rise of light pollution, our view of the night sky has become obscured. To combat this, people are now seeking out places with darker skies for a better stargazing experience. In Canada, there are several destinations that offer spectacular views of the stars year-round. Let’s explore five of these stargazing spots.

Jasper National Park in Alberta is home to the annual Jasper Dark Sky Festival, a three-weekend event that celebrates all things space. From October 13-29, visitors can enjoy symphonies under the stars and talks by leading scientists. The park itself is a designated Dark-Sky Preserve, offering excellent opportunities for stargazing throughout the year.

In Smoky Lake, Alberta, you can learn about Indigenous star stories at Métis Crossing. Knowledge holders share ancestral tales of the stars, emphasizing their importance in navigation. The region’s lack of light pollution makes it an ideal location for stargazing. For a unique experience, you can book a night in one of their state-of-the-art sky-watching domes, offering a clear view of the night sky.

Churchill, Manitoba, known as the polar bear capital of the world, also offers stunning views of the aurora borealis, or the northern lights. With up to 300 nights a year of visibility, visitors can witness the breathtaking swirls of green and purple dancing across the sky. Local tour operators provide expert guides, multi-day packages, and photography tips for the best experience.

For a luxury escape in a secluded wilderness, Trout Point Lodge in Nova Scotia is the perfect destination. Surrounded by the Tobeatic Wilderness Area, the lodge is a certified Starlight Hotel, recognized by UNESCO. Guests can enjoy guided stargazing excursions and witness meteor showers in one of the darkest skies in North America.

Muskoka, Ontario, known for its lakeside cottages, is home to Canada’s first dark sky park, the Torrance Barrens Dark Sky Reserve. Protected against light pollution since 1999, this reserve is a prime location for stargazing, offering unobstructed views of the Milky Way. Camping is available year-round in designated tent campsites.

These Canadian destinations provide incredible opportunities for stargazing, allowing visitors to connect with the cosmos and appreciate the beauty of the night sky.

