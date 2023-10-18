도시의 삶

By맘포 브레시아

불의 고리: 뉴멕시코 주 앨버커키의 금환 일식

The annular solar eclipse, also known as “the ring of fire,” is a stunning celestial event that occurs when the Earth, moon, and sun align perfectly. Unlike a total solar eclipse, where the moon is at its closest distance to Earth, during an annular eclipse, the moon is near or at its farthest point from Earth. This results in a bright ring of sunlight surrounding the darkened moon.

On October 14, a rare annular solar eclipse will be visible across a large portion of the western United States, from Oregon through Texas. During peak viewing, over 90% of the sun will be obscured by the moon. To witness the ring of fire, one must position themselves within the 116-mile-wide path of the eclipse.

Albuquerque, New Mexico, is a convenient location for many to observe this celestial phenomenon. The eclipse will begin in Albuquerque at 9:13 a.m. MST and reach annularity at 10:36 a.m. Afterward, the moon will gradually move away from the sun, and the sky will start to brighten.

To enhance the viewing experience, the University of New Mexico is hosting an Enchanted Eclipse 2023 celebration at Johnson Field. This event will start at 8:30 a.m. and provide solar viewing glasses, maps, and telescopes for safe observation of the eclipse. It is important to note that those planning to photograph the eclipse will need a solar filter for their cameras to protect their eyes and equipment.

The Enchanted Eclipse 2023 celebration will conclude at 12:09 p.m., allowing participants to fully enjoy this awe-inspiring event.

For more information about the annular solar eclipse and the Enchanted Eclipse 2023 celebration in Albuquerque, please visit www.eclipse.unm.edu.

정의 :
– Annular Solar Eclipse: An eclipse that occurs when the moon is near or at its farthest point from Earth, resulting in a bright ring of sunlight encircling the darkened moon.
– Total Solar Eclipse: An eclipse that occurs when the moon is at its closest distance to Earth, completely blocking the sun and creating a temporary darkness.

Source: Dave Gibson’s photograph and www.eclipse.unm.edu

