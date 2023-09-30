도시의 삶

By로버트 앤드류

30년 2023월 XNUMX일
Media accreditation is now open for SpaceX’s upcoming commercial resupply mission to the International Space Station (ISS). The mission, scheduled for November 1, involves the launch of the SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft on the Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Interested US citizens can apply for media accreditation by submitting their requests online via the NASA media accreditation website. The deadline for applications is October 18. Once approved, credentialed media will receive a confirmation email. For any questions or special logistical needs, contact [email protected] For general inquiries, reach out to Kennedy’s newsroom at 321-867-2468.

During this resupply mission, the Dragon spacecraft will carry various scientific investigations, food, supplies, and equipment for the ISS crew. One notable research project will study atmospheric gravity waves and their impact on energy flow through Earth’s upper atmosphere and space. Another experiment will test high-rate laser communications between the space station and Earth, completing NASA’s two-way laser relay system.

The European Space Agency (ESA) will also participate in the mission with investigations such as Aquamembrane-3, which tests water filtration using natural proteins, and Plant Habitat-06, which evaluates the effects of spaceflight on plant defense responses.

These commercial resupply missions are vital for NASA’s ability to conduct research onboard the ISS. They contribute to advancements in technologies, medical treatments, and products that improve life on Earth. The International Space Station National Laboratory allows not only NASA but also other US government agencies, private industry, and academic and research institutions to conduct microgravity research.

The ISS, continuously occupied by humans since November 2000, serves as a crucial platform for scientific research and space exploration. It plays a significant role in NASA’s future missions, including the Artemis program’s goal of returning to the Moon and eventually exploring Mars.

For more information on commercial resupply missions, visit NASA’s website.

출처 :
– 나사

By 로버트 앤드류

