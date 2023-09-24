도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

SpaceX Falcon 9 로켓, 21개의 Starlink 위성 발사

By로버트 앤드류

24년 2023월 XNUMX일
SpaceX Falcon 9 로켓, 21개의 Starlink 위성 발사

SpaceX is preparing for another launch, this time sending a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The rocket will be carrying 21 Starlink satellites to low Earth orbit (LEO). The launch is scheduled for early Monday morning (Sept. 25) at 3:23 a.m. EDT (0723 GMT; 12:23 a.m. local California time).

If everything goes smoothly, the Falcon 9’s first stage will return to Earth and land on a SpaceX drone ship about 8.5 minutes after launch. This particular first stage has been reused and has already undergone five successful liftoffs and landings, making this the sixth mission for it.

The deployment of the Starlink satellites is expected to happen approximately 62.5 minutes after launch. Starlink is SpaceX’s ambitious project aimed at creating a global internet megaconstellation. Currently, there are over 4,750 operational satellites in LEO, and SpaceX has plans to continue expanding this network in the future.

This launch comes shortly after SpaceX’s record-tying 17th flight for a reused Falcon 9 first stage. The rapid reuse of rockets is a significant achievement for SpaceX, demonstrating their commitment to cost-effective space exploration.

To watch the launch live, you can tune in to SpaceX’s account on X (formerly Twitter) with coverage starting five minutes before liftoff. Exciting times are ahead as SpaceX continues to push the boundaries of space technology and build their Starlink network.

Definition: Low Earth Orbit (LEO) refers to an orbit around Earth with an altitude between 160 kilometers (99 miles) and 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles).

Source: [Source Name], [Source Name]

By 로버트 앤드류

관련 포스트

과학

외계 행성 관측에 대한 별의 영향 이해: TRAPPIST-1 b의 통찰력

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

콜로라도에서 다가오는 일식: 알아야 할 모든 것

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

과학자들은 모트 절연체에서 안정적인 허바드 엑시톤을 관찰합니다.

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

외계 행성 관측에 대한 별의 영향 이해: TRAPPIST-1 b의 통찰력

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

콜로라도에서 다가오는 일식: 알아야 할 모든 것

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

과학자들은 모트 절연체에서 안정적인 허바드 엑시톤을 관찰합니다.

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

폭력적인 먹이주기: 초거대 블랙홀이 시공간을 비틀고 찢어내는 방법

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0