SpaceX, 유럽 우주국과 협력하여 갈릴레오 위성 발사

Europe’s space ambitions have hit a roadblock as it tries to keep pace with the United States and China in the race for space exploration. Following the termination of its collaboration with Russia in February 2022, Europe has been grappling with finding alternatives to support its space sector. A recent setback in the development of the Ariane 6 rocket has further highlighted the challenges faced by the European Space Agency (ESA).

To address these setbacks, SpaceX has stepped in to collaborate with the European Space Agency (ESA) and assist in launching up to four Galileo satellites next year. This partnership, which is yet to receive final approval from the European Commission and EU member states, marks a significant milestone in Europe’s space endeavors.

ESA’s director of navigation, Javier Benedicto, revealed that SpaceX plans to conduct two Falcon 9 launches, each carrying two Galileo satellites. The Galileo constellation, akin to the US’ Global Positioning System (GPS) and China’s Beidou, provides essential navigation services that span across the globe. This venture signifies SpaceX’s first involvement in launching EU satellites containing classified equipment, as well as the first instance in 15 years that Galileo spacecraft will be launched from outside of Europe.

The collaboration between SpaceX and ESA has also sparked discussions between the United States and the European Union regarding the establishment of an agreement to safeguard classified information transmitted through these satellites.

Europe’s reliance on the Ariane 5 rocket, which has now been retired, and the Russian Soyuz for Galileo launches has left the continent seeking alternative solutions. The Ariane 6 rocket, although facing delays due to technical glitches, holds the potential to support future Galileo satellite launches.

With the continuous expansion of the Galileo constellation, Europe aims to strengthen its space capabilities and maintain competitiveness in the global space industry. As the world powers forge ahead in space exploration, Europe strives to overcome its obstacles to keep pace and contribute to the advancements taking place beyond our planet.

FAQ

1. What is the purpose of the Galileo constellation?

The Galileo constellation, similar to GPS, Beidou, and GLONASS, provides global navigation services, allowing users to determine accurate positioning and real-time location information.

2. Who is collaborating to launch Galileo satellites?

SpaceX has partnered with the European Space Agency (ESA) to conduct upcoming launches of Galileo satellites.

3. Why is Europe seeking alternatives for its space sector?

Europe terminated its cooperation with Russia in the space sector in February 2022, leaving the continent in search of alternative partnerships and solutions.

4. What are the implications of the SpaceX-ESA collaboration?

The partnership signifies the first time SpaceX launches EU satellites with classified equipment and the first instance in 15 years that non-European territory is used for Galileo spacecraft launches.

출처 : Wall Street Journal, European Space Agency