도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

SpaceX, 올해의 22번째 임무에서 70개 이상의 Starlink 위성 발사

By비키 스타브로풀루

4년 2023월 XNUMX일
SpaceX, 올해의 22번째 임무에서 70개 이상의 Starlink 위성 발사

SpaceX is gearing up for its 70th orbital mission of the year, as the company plans to launch an additional 22 Starlink internet satellites into orbit. The spacecraft will be launched on a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station tonight at 10:45 p.m. EDT. Viewers can watch the live launch via SpaceX’s account on X.

If the mission goes according to plan, the Falcon 9’s first stage will return to Earth for a vertical landing at sea on the SpaceX drone ship, Just Read the Instructions. This will mark the eighth liftoff and landing for this particular Falcon 9 first stage, with four of its previous seven launches carrying Starlink batches. The 22 Starlink satellites are scheduled to deploy from the Falcon 9’s upper stage into low Earth orbit (LEO) approximately 65 minutes after launch.

This will be the 70th orbital mission for SpaceX in 2023, with a majority of these missions dedicated to expanding the Starlink megaconstellation. Currently, the Starlink constellation comprises more than 4,800 operational satellites. The Falcon 9 rocket has been responsible for 66 of SpaceX’s orbital missions this year, while the Falcon Heavy has handled the remaining three. However, this number will soon increase, as a Falcon Heavy is scheduled to launch NASA’s Psyche asteroid mission on October 12.

In addition to the Starlink missions, SpaceX has also conducted a test flight this year of its new Starship deep-space transportation system. Although this mission did not aim to send a payload to orbit, it encountered problems and ended just four minutes after launch.

출처 :
– 원본기사 : [원본기사 제목 및 URL을 입력하세요.]
– Starlink definition: [Insert definition]
– Falcon 9 definition: [Insert definition]
– Falcon Heavy definition: [Insert definition]
– Starship definition: [Insert definition]

By 비키 스타브로풀루

관련 포스트

과학

새로운 연구는 초기 은하의 신비를 밝힙니다

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

천문학 애호가들은 이번 주말에 드라코니드 유성우를 목격할 수 있습니다

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

ISRO의 다가오는 임무: Shukrayaan에서 금성과 XPoSat까지

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

새로운 연구는 초기 은하의 신비를 밝힙니다

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

천문학 애호가들은 이번 주말에 드라코니드 유성우를 목격할 수 있습니다

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

ISRO의 다가오는 임무: Shukrayaan에서 금성과 XPoSat까지

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

새로운 연구는 우주의 초기 은하에 대한 빛을 밝힙니다

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0