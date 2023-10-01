도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

SpaceX, Falcon Heavy Rocket에 대한 정적 시험 발사를 성공적으로 수행

By가브리엘 보타

1년 2023월 XNUMX일
SpaceX, Falcon Heavy Rocket에 대한 정적 시험 발사를 성공적으로 수행

SpaceX has achieved a major milestone in its mission to support NASA’s upcoming Psyche mission. The aerospace company has successfully completed the static test fire of its Falcon Heavy rocket, which is set to launch from the Kennedy Space Center.

The static test fire is a crucial step in the launch preparation process. It involves firing the rocket’s engines while it remains securely attached to the launch pad. This test allows engineers to evaluate the performance of the rocket’s engines and ensure that they are operating at full capacity.

The Falcon Heavy rocket is a powerful launch vehicle developed by SpaceX. It consists of three boosters, each equipped with nine Merlin engines, making a total of 27 engines. With a total thrust of over 5 million pounds, the Falcon Heavy is currently the world’s most powerful operational rocket.

The upcoming mission, known as the Psyche mission, is a partnership between NASA and SpaceX. Its primary objective is to study a unique metallic asteroid named Psyche, which is believed to be the exposed core of a protoplanet that existed during the early formation of the solar system.

By studying Psyche up-close, scientists hope to gain valuable insights into the composition and structure of the cores of terrestrial planets, including Earth. This information could provide essential clues about the formation and evolution of our own planet.

The successful completion of the static test fire brings SpaceX one step closer to the launch of the Falcon Heavy rocket carrying the Psyche mission. Once launched, the spacecraft will embark on a journey of around three and a half years to reach its destination, with an expected arrival at the Psyche asteroid in 2026.

출처 :
– SpaceX Completes Static Test Fire for Falcon Heavy Rocket
– What is a Static Test Fire?
– Psyche Mission

By 가브리엘 보타

관련 포스트

과학

과학자들은 적외선으로 프시케 소행성을 관찰하기 위해 망원경을 사용합니다.

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

계획에 필수적인 데이터 기반 지역 해양 모델, 홍해 연구 표시

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

연구원들은 병원 슈퍼버그에 대한 유망한 치료법을 발견했습니다

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류

당신이 그리워

과학

과학자들은 적외선으로 프시케 소행성을 관찰하기 위해 망원경을 사용합니다.

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

계획에 필수적인 데이터 기반 지역 해양 모델, 홍해 연구 표시

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

연구원들은 병원 슈퍼버그에 대한 유망한 치료법을 발견했습니다

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

20세기 상업적 포경으로 인해 고래의 유전적 다양성이 감소했다는 연구 결과가 나왔습니다

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0