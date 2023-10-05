도시의 삶

우주 유영 준비 및 국제 우주 정거장에서의 미생물 연구

By맘포 브레시아

5년 2023월 XNUMX일
The crew of Expedition 70 on the International Space Station (ISS) is busy preparing for a pair of upcoming spacewalks to conduct scientific experiments and perform maintenance tasks. NASA astronaut Loral O’Hara and ESA astronaut Andreas Mogensen will embark on the first spacewalk on October 12. During this spacewalk, they will collect samples of microbes from specific areas outside the station to study their ability to survive in the harsh environment of outer space.

The spacewalk activities will be broadcasted on NASA TV, with a preliminary briefing scheduled for 1 p.m. EDT on Friday, October 8, and the actual spacewalk on October 12 beginning at 8:30 a.m. O’Hara and Mogensen have been preparing for their spacewalk by testing their spacesuits and practicing communication with ground controllers. They will be assisted by fellow astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Satoshi Furukawa.

Meanwhile, the Roscosmos flight engineers on board the ISS are also busy with a variety of tasks. Oleg Kononenko is participating in a study that measures his responses as he practices docking a spacecraft on a computer, in order to keep crew members familiar with spacecraft piloting. Konstantin Borisov is photographing forests on Earth to monitor the effects of natural and human activities.

In addition to the spacewalk preparations and scientific experiments, the crew is also performing maintenance tasks on the ISS. They are working on a treadmill inside the Zvezda service module and conducting various electronics and life support maintenance throughout the Roscosmos segment of the space station.

These activities contribute to the ongoing research and exploration efforts on the ISS, furthering our understanding of space and its effects on human and microbial life.

