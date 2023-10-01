억만장자 우주 관광의 부상: Virgin Galactic, Blue Origin 및 SpaceX 살펴보기

The space tourism industry is booming, as companies like Virgin Galactic, Blue Origin, and SpaceX compete to offer regular citizens the opportunity to travel to space. According to UBS estimates, the space tourism market is expected to reach a market value of $3 billion by 2030.

Virgin Galactic, led by British businessman Richard Branson, recently launched its third tourist space flight. The company has overcome significant setbacks, including an accident in 2014 that resulted in the death of one of the pilots. Branson himself went into space in July 2021, just nine days before Jeff Bezos, the founder of Blue Origin.

Blue Origin, founded by Bezos, sent Bezos and three other passengers, including 18-year-old Oliver Daemen, to space in July 2021. Daemen won his place on the flight through a ticket lottery, a move by Blue Origin to make space tourism more accessible. Bezos described the experience as the “best day ever.”

SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk, has taken a different approach, focusing on promoting the company’s communication division rather than participating in manned space flights. However, SpaceX has launched private missions, including one in September 2021 that included billionaire Jared Isaacman and three other passengers. This marked the company’s first private flight.

Both SpaceX and Virgin Galactic offer training programs for their space tourists. These programs are less rigorous than those for NASA astronauts and are included in the ticket cost. Virgin Galactic also collaborates with NASA to develop training programs for private astronauts.

The space tourism industry is attracting both wealthy individuals and those who have won tickets through lotteries or contests. The high cost of space flights, currently around half a million dollars, has not deterred enthusiasts from around the world.

In conclusion, billionaire space tourism is on the rise, with companies like Virgin Galactic, Blue Origin, and SpaceX offering regular citizens the chance to travel to space. With the market expected to reach $3 billion by 2030, it’s clear that the fascination with space exploration goes beyond national rivalries and now lies in the hands of billionaires and their space companies.

