도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

지자기 폭풍이 철새의 항해 능력에 영향을 미침, 연구 결과

By로버트 앤드류

11년 2023월 XNUMX일
지자기 폭풍이 철새의 항해 능력에 영향을 미침, 연구 결과

Geomagnetic storms, which occur as a result of solar flares or coronal mass ejections, can impact the Earth’s magnetic fields and have an unexpected effect on migratory birds. A recent study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences reveals that migratory birds tend to stay on the ground during severe space weather events instead of flying, experiencing difficulty in navigation due to the disruption of the Earth’s magnetic field.

The study, conducted by researchers at the University of Michigan, analyzed a 23-year dataset of bird migration across the Great Plains, along with long-term data on space weather events from Doppler weather radar stations and magnetism measurement instruments. They found that the number of migrating birds flying during geomagnetic storms decreased by 9 to 17 percent. Birds that did fly also had trouble finding their way to their destination.

Birds and other animals use the Earth’s magnetic field to orient and navigate, relying on geographic variation in the inclination and intensity of the magnetic field. While this ability has mainly been studied in pigeons and small songbirds, it is believed to be present in many bird species.

During geomagnetic storms, birds that migrate at night face challenges in navigation, as they rely on celestial navigational cues along with the magnetic field. The study suggests that birds may get lost more often during certain geomagnetic conditions. It also found that birds were more likely to drift with the wind rather than exerting effort to fly in a specific direction during storms.

Further research is needed to understand the extent to which birds get lost during geomagnetic storms and the impact of drifting with the wind on their overall migration patterns. Nonetheless, this study sheds light on the intricate relationship between space weather events, the Earth’s magnetic field, and the behavior of migratory birds.

출처 :
– Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2306317120

By 로버트 앤드류

관련 포스트

과학

여성은 단기적인 관계에서는 육체적인 힘을 선호하지만 장기적인 성공에서는 친근한 유머를 선호합니다

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

금환일식을 안전하게 관찰하고 사진 촬영하기 위한 가이드

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

우주 위성: 전파 천문학과 우주와의 연결에 대한 위협

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루

당신이 그리워

과학

여성은 단기적인 관계에서는 육체적인 힘을 선호하지만 장기적인 성공에서는 친근한 유머를 선호합니다

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

금환일식을 안전하게 관찰하고 사진 촬영하기 위한 가이드

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

우주 위성: 전파 천문학과 우주와의 연결에 대한 위협

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

오존에 노출된 대두의 스트레스 수준을 측정하는 데 사용되는 형광

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0