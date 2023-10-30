NASA recently released a captivating image of Jupiter that has left astronomers and enthusiasts alike bewildered. The photograph, taken on September 7 during the Juno spacecraft’s 54th close flyby, showcases the giant planet’s enigmatic “face” lurking on its surface. The peculiar view captures an area known as Jet N7 in Jupiter’s far northern regions, displaying turbulent clouds and storms along the terminator.

Jupiter’s distinct swirling clouds easily lend themselves to pareidolia, the psychological phenomenon where the human mind perceives recognizable shapes like faces within random patterns. Citizen scientist Vladimir Tarasov expertly crafted this captivating image using RAW data from the JunoCam instrument, offering a unique perspective on one of the most intriguing mysteries in our solar system.

The eerie photograph, purposely released by NASA a few days before Halloween on October 25, drew comparisons to Pablo Picasso’s Cubist art. In a Twitter post, NASA declared, “The swirling clouds of Jupiter appear to form a frowning human face. Half of the image is in darkness on the planet’s night side, almost making the face appear as if it’s peering out from behind a door.”

Opinions vary amongst observers regarding the identity of the mysterious face, with some likening it to Squidward from Spongebob Squarepants, while others perceive it as a heavily tattooed man. Regardless of interpretations, this haunting discovery has provided scientists with an opportunity to delve deeper into the intriguing dynamics of Jupiter’s atmosphere.

The swirling clouds on Jupiter, responsible for the eerie face, stem from the planet’s turbulent weather systems. Powerful storms generate jet stream winds, which in turn create cyclones and anticyclones. Notably, the recent findings of the James Webb Space Telescope unveiled a high-speed jet stream in Jupiter’s lower stratosphere, situated approximately 25 miles above the planet’s clouds and spanning over 3,000 miles with wind speeds exceeding 320 miles per hour.

Jupiter remains a captivating celestial enigma, with each discovery offering a glimpse into the mesmerizing complexities of this gas giant. As scientists continue to unravel the mysteries of our solar system, the ominous “face” on Jupiter serves as a reminder that there is much more to explore and understand in the vastness of space.

자주 묻는 질문 (FAQ)

What does pareidolia mean?

Pareidolia is a psychological phenomenon where the human mind perceives familiar patterns or shapes, such as faces, in random or ambiguous stimuli.

제트 기류는 무엇입니까?

Jet streams refer to fast-flowing, narrow air currents found in the Earth’s atmosphere. On Jupiter, similar jet streams are generated by powerful storms, creating cyclones and anticyclones in the planet’s turbulent weather systems.

제임스 웹 우주망원경이란?

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) is a large, space-based observatory set to be launched by NASA in 2021. Its primary aim is to observe astronomical objects and phenomena, providing valuable insights into the universe’s formation and evolution.

##원천

Original fact from original article: NASA has released an image showing Jupiter with an eerie “face” on the surface just in time for Halloween.