과학

태양 궤도선은 태양의 코로나 이미지를 포착하여 새로운 통찰력을 드러냅니다.

비키 스타브로풀루

23년 2023월 XNUMX일
태양 궤도선은 태양의 코로나 이미지를 포착하여 새로운 통찰력을 드러냅니다.

The Solar Orbiter spacecraft, developed by the European Space Agency in collaboration with NASA, has captured images of the sun’s corona, the hotter outer atmosphere of the sun. The corona has long been a mystery to scientists due to its extreme temperature, which is 150 times hotter than the sun’s surface. The corona is also responsible for the production of solar wind, charged particles that can have a significant impact on satellites and power grids.

The Solar Orbiter’s Extreme Ultraviolet Imager (EUI) was able to capture images of the corona by utilizing a small modification to the instrument. An engineer added a “thumb” to the camera’s shutter, which allowed the corona to be captured while blocking out the glare from the sun’s surface. This simple modification has given scientists a deeper look into this region of the sun’s atmosphere, which has rarely been explored.

The captured images of the corona are a composite of data from two spacecraft. The image of the sun’s disk was taken by NASA’s STEREO spacecraft, while the ultraviolet image of the corona was taken by Solar Orbiter’s EUI. By combining these images, scientists now have a better understanding of the corona and its connection to solar wind production.

Solar Orbiter, which launched in February 2020, is equipped with six ultraviolet telescopes that are providing the first observations from close proximity to the sun. These observations will help scientists unravel the mysteries of the corona and further understand the dynamics of our closest star.

The captured images hold the potential to uncover new insights into the physics and magnetic structures of the corona. Scientists are hopeful that these images will provide valuable information that can be utilized to better understand and predict solar activity, ultimately leading to more effective measures for protecting satellites and power grids from the effects of solar wind.

비키 스타브로풀루

