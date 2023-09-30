도시의 삶

Arp 107의 우주 충돌: 허블 우주 망원경이 촬영한 매혹적인 이미지

By가브리엘 보타

30년 2023월 XNUMX일
Arp 107, a pair of galaxies mid-collision, was captured by the Hubble Space Telescope on September 18, 2023. Located 465 million light-years away in the constellation Leo Minor, this image showcases the fascinating meeting of two galaxies of different types.

The image reveals a large galaxy on the left, displaying a single spiral arm emanating from its core. Dust and gas within this galaxy glow throughout, creating a mesmerizing cosmic spectacle. In contrast, the smaller galaxy on the right appears to be composed primarily of a bright core. Linking these peculiar galaxies is a delicate bridge of dust and gas.

The larger galaxy belongs to a category known as Seyfert galaxies. These are spiral galaxies with an exceptionally bright active galactic nucleus, powered by a supermassive black hole. Seyfert galaxies, like this one, with their unique characteristics, make up approximately one-tenth of all known galaxies.

Interacting and merging galaxies, such as Arp 107, were first identified and documented by the renowned American astronomer Halton Arp. He published his “Atlas of Peculiar Galaxies” in 1966, contributing significantly to our understanding of these celestial phenomena. In recent years, the Hubble Space Telescope has utilized its Advanced Camera for Surveys to observe and study various peculiar galaxies, including Arp-Madore 417-391 and the astonishing galactic triplet Arp 248.

Observing Arp 107 and similar galaxies is challenging due to their visibility. Even when Leo Minor is high in the sky during the Northern Hemisphere’s spring, these galaxies remain elusive. However, an alternative experience can be obtained by directing a telescope towards M51, commonly known as the Whirlpool galaxy. Situated between Alkaid, the end star of the Big Dipper’s handle, and Cor Caroli in the constellation Canes Venatici, the Whirlpool galaxy presents one large spiral galaxy in interaction with a neighboring dwarf galaxy. Despite their distance of 27 million light-years from the Milky Way, they offer a bright and accessible observation for telescopes of various sizes.

By 가브리엘 보타

