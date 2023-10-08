도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

NASA의 허블 망원경이 폭발한 별의 팽창하는 잔해를 포착하다

By맘포 브레시아

8년 2023월 XNUMX일
NASA의 허블 망원경이 폭발한 별의 팽창하는 잔해를 포착하다

NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has captured stunning images of the remnants of a star that exploded 20,000 years ago. The nebula, known as the Cygnus Loop, forms a bubble-like shape with a diameter of about 120 light-years and is located approximately 2,600 light-years away. By zooming into a small section of the nebula’s leading edge, astronomers were able to observe the shock wave caused by the supernova blast plowing into surrounding interstellar material.

Using images taken from 2001 to 2020, researchers were able to measure the expansion of the shock wave and determine its speed. They found that the shock wave has been moving at a constant speed, without deceleration, for the past two decades. Clocking in at over half a million miles per hour, the shock wave is fast enough to travel from Earth to the Moon in less than half an hour.

This “movie” assembled from Hubble images provides a close-up look at how the remnants of the exploded star continue to collide with interstellar space. The images reveal ripples in the glowing hydrogen and ionized oxygen filaments, caused by differences in the density of the interstellar medium. These filaments maintain their shape over time while appearing like twisted ribbons of light.

The Cygnus Loop, discovered in 1784 by William Herschel, showcases extraordinary structures and patterns when observed with the Hubble Space Telescope. The telescope’s detailed images provide valuable insights into the density differences and turbulence encountered by the supernova shock wave as it travels through space.

This research highlights the power of the Hubble Space Telescope in allowing scientists to study and understand the dynamics of cosmic phenomena with remarkable clarity and precision.

출처: NASA, ESA

By 맘포 브레시아

관련 포스트

과학

국제 우주 정거장: 독특한 과학 실험실

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

화성은 왜 빨간색인가? 색상 뒤에 숨은 과학 탐구

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

14월 XNUMX일 하늘을 장식할 희귀한 '불의 고리' 일식

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

국제 우주 정거장: 독특한 과학 실험실

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

화성은 왜 빨간색인가? 색상 뒤에 숨은 과학 탐구

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

14월 XNUMX일 하늘을 장식할 희귀한 '불의 고리' 일식

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

Dimitrios Buhalis 교수는 관광 연구 분야에서 세계 최고의 과학자 중 한 명으로 인정받았습니다.

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0